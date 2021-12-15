Seth Thong (copy)

TWO-TIME CARIBBEAN JUNIOR CHAMP: Seth Thong

SETH THONG is off to the United States Junior Open Squash Championships again.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and coach Ryan Jagessar leave today for the four-day competition, which will serve off Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Thong, who will be doing battle in the Under-15 category, has competed in the US Open in the last two years and made an impact both times. The two-time Caribbean junior champion captured the Under-11 consolation title in 2019 and made it to the third round (last 32) in the Under-13 division last year.

Thong is this country’s brightest prospect in squash in many years. The 14-year-old has won two titles each in the last two editions of the National Championships and is T&T’s only player to win an individual gold medal in the Caribbean Junior Champions in the last few years.

In fact Thong has done it twice—the Under-11 division in 2017 and Under-13 category two years later. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been only one tournament in Trinidad in close to two years. And Thong produced several upsets to reach the Division A final of the Graded Senior Tournament at the end of March.

