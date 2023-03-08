Leslie “Tiger” Fitzpatrick

‘LISTEN UP’: File photo shows Leslie “Tiger” Fitzpatrick, centre, during his time as head coach of the George Brown College women’s soccer team.

Leslie “Tiger” Fitzpatrick is making a name for himself in the United States where he is now attached to one of the top Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs.

The former St Anthony’s College and T&T senior team midfielder has assumed a role of finding young talent for New York Red Bulls.

“Thrilled to share that I’ve started a new position as Head of Talent Identification and Recruitment at New York Red Bulls,” Fitzpatrick announced recently. “Excited to continue the tradition of bringing the best young soccer talent into the New York Red Bull and Red Bull global network.”

After a stellar career at St Anthony’s, Fitzpatrick departed for the United States to play college football and spent four years at Columbia University (1997–2000). Pursuing further studies, he graduated with a Masters of Science in Education, with a focus in Sports Administration from the University of Miami in 2016.

Having played for T&T youth teams, Fitzpatrick managed just over 30 caps with the senior national team as well, beginning in 2004 against Puerto Rico. Now 44, Fitzpatrick has been involved in coaching since his playing days ended.

In 2017, “Tiger” became player/head coach of Toronto Skillz FC of League 1 Ontario, Canada, before landing the role of head coach of the George Brown College women’s soccer team a year later. While there, he was named the OCAA’s central division coach of the year.

Before landing his latest position, Fitzpatrick was among coaches involved in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Advance Program 2022, an invitation-only professional development series for diverse coaches and technical candidates.

“Interfacing with the Chief Soccer Officers and key decision makers in the MLS ecosystem was as fulfilling and enriching as could be envisioned. The power of this phenomenal group selected based on exemplary work history, contributions to the beautiful game, and astute leadership will create cataclysmic waves for years to come,” Fitzpatrick stated then.

“Absolutely excited to see the impact this brotherhood will have in both the North American and global soccer landscape.”

