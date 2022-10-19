TIME TO STAY CALM

“This win was very important because if we lost today we were out, so it was a very important win and it gives us confidence and momentum going into the next game we have.”
Man-of-the-Match Alzarri Joseph knew a big performance was needed yesterday if West Indies were to retain any hope of getting to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. His four wickets helped the Windies get the necessary win against Zimbabwe to set up a do-or-die match tomorrow against Ireland in the final round of first round qualifying in Group B.
Fast bowler Joseph exploited a “good cricket wicket,” in Hobart, Australia, to claim four for 16 and initiate a Zimbabwe slide following the southern Africans’ flying start in pursuit of 154 for victory.
It was the kind of inspired performance that was lacking in the loss to Scotland on Monday, a performance which West Indies coach Phil Simmons labelled “unprofessional.”
Asked about the coach’s comment in a post-match media conference yesterday, Joseph said: “As professional players we have to be honest with ourselves and we knew we weren’t really pulling the weight with the bat, so I think it didn’t really take that comment to pull up our socks because we knew what we had to do even before that comment.”
In response to the Scotland setback, Joseph said the team’s approach yesterday was, “just trying to stay calm and be confident in our abilities.”
He added later: “I have full confidence in the team. Everyone is a match-winner in their own right; everyone’s a special player, so we all have confidence in the team and whatever eleven that goes out on the park, we all back them 100 per cent.”
Rallying to 153 for seven following a slump from 77 for two in the tenth over, the WI bowlers eventually held Zimbabwe to 122, dismissing them with ten balls to spare. However, the win only left Nicholas Pooran’s side third on the table on net run rate behind Scotland (0.759) and Zimbabwe (-) and still outside the qualification spots.
Tomorrow’s final round of matches (starting midnight Thursday T&T time) will decide the two group qualifiers as all four teams are currently locked on two points, with the weather threatening to be a deciding factor.
Joseph said the situation with the run rate did not change the Windies’ focus against Zimbabwe.
“We’re just focused on getting the win because if we didn’t get the win then net run rate didn’t really matter, so for us it’s all about getting wins and getting the two points.”
And he said the Windies will have a similar outlook against the Irish.
“Our focus is on doing what we have to do correctly and winning the game.”
Asked, however, whether the level of performance against Zimbabwe would be good enough to overcome Ireland, Joseph paused slightly before replying: “This game is already gone, so for me and for the team, it’s just about going back, getting our plans right. We know what we have to do. We’re not going to harp on (today) because today’s already gone... so our focus is on our next game.”