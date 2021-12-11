TOUR TO GO ON

The West Indies T20 series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned despite the revelation that four members of the West Indies team returned positive Covid-19 tests upon arriving in Pakistan last Thursday.
Cricket West Indies confirmed the news via a media release yesterday, revealing that Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers along with a non-coaching member of the team management unit had contracted the virus.
Chase is part of both the ODI and T20 squads while Cottrell and Mayers are only part of the T20 side.
The tests were conducted when the team touched down in Karachi on Thursday and the positive results mean the players and the non-coaching member of the management team will have to isolate for ten days and until they return a negative Covid test and will not take part in the three-match T20I series bowling off tomorrow.
That means the Windies will be down to a 12-man squad for the T20s.
CWI also confirmed that all four members are fully vaccinated and are without major symptoms and that the tour will go on despite the setback.
CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave said that while the team has been in such situations before, he said it was “unusual” to have as many as three players testing positive for the virus.
“Our arrival testing protocols in Pakistan have confirmed four Covid-19 positives,” Grave said in the CWI media statement.
“These were confirmed whilst the players and staff were still in room isolation, so despite this significant setback to our preparation plans, we are confident that the tour can continue as everyone else returned negative PCRs prior to their arrival into Pakistan and two negative PCRs since they have been in Karachi,” he added.
The tests were part of standard protocols adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic and Grave said despite adhering to all health and safety protocols, infections are still possible.
“The risk of Covid-19 infection is impossible to remove completely from a cricket tour, in spite of the fact that many of our players have been living in bio-secure bubbles almost continuously since before the CPL,” said Grave.
“This unusual loss of three players from our squad will seriously impact our team preparations, but the rest of the squad are in good spirits and will begin training today (Saturday) ahead of our first game on Monday,” he added.
All four individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision of the team physician, Dr Akshai Mansingh. They will remain in isolation for ten days and until they return negative PCR test results.
The three-match T20I series starts tomorrow and will be played at the Karachi National Stadium.
WEST INDIES SQUADS
ODI: Shai Hope (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr. Devon Thomas.
T20I: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.