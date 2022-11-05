TRIPLE CROWN DYLAN

Dylan Carter sped to his ninth gold medal as he concluded his 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup short course campaign in Indianapolis in style yesterday.
TTO’s Carter earned his third triple crown of the series after blasting to the gold in a fast 21.99 seconds. He beat his chest in triumph at the end.
A triple crown equates to winning the same event at all three stops of the Cup.
Asked afterwards if he had expected to get nine wins over the three legs in Berlin, Toronto and Indianapolis, Carter said it, ”was a goal but I can’t say I was expecting it. I had a really good meet run, so I’m really proud of that.”
Yesterday’s victory also earned Carter an additional US$10,000 bonus to take his earnings at the World Cup to US$48,000, even before the overall rankings were finalised.
South Africa’s Chad Le Clos had to settle for second once more, stopping the clock in 22.27 seconds, with Germany’s Marius Klusch gaining third in 22.46.
Earlier in the morning preliminaries, Carter easily won the eighth and final heat, posting the fastest time of 22.44 seconds to earn lane four in the final.
Second fastest seeds were Canada’s Ilya Kharun who won heat three in 22.67 while Kusch registered the same time when he was second to Carter.
Italy’s Thomas Ceccone (22.85) and Le Clos (22.87) were sixth and seventh fastest after the heats.
Carter’s TTO compatriots Kael Yorke (24.19) and Aqeel Joseph (24.77) finished 30th and 39th respectively.
Carter was still in contention for the overall men’s top prize of US$100,000 which will go to the swimmer with the most ranking points at the end of the three stops.
Before the 50m butterfly final, Carter was leading with 153 points in a tie with the USA’s Nic Fink.
At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight will earn prize money, with the winner taking home US$100,000 while the second-placed finisher will collect US$70,000, and third US$30,000.
Swimmers finishing in positions fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth will get US$15,000, US$14,000, US$12,000, US$11,000 and US$10,000 respectively in prize monies for their top eight finish as part of the overall prize purse of US$1,200,000.