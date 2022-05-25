TROUBLE IN TAROUBA

Poor execution, faulty technique and careless play. It was a worrying mix of errors that the few souls on hand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy witnessed from the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, yesterday.
The home team’s batters did no justice to captain Imran Khan’s decision to bat first, as they capitulated for 133 on the first day of the round four West Indies Four-Day Championship match against the Barbados Pride. At the close, the Pride had reached 87 for two.
Terrance Hinds’ dismissal of Pride captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Shayne Moseley, checked the visitors’ advance somewhat. And the Pride would have been pegged back even further had Bryan Charles held the firm return catch offered by Jonathan Carter when on two.
Carter was still there at the end on 19 in an unbroken third wicket partnership of 53 with Raymon Reifer (32). And with only 47 needed to overhaul the Red Force’s first innings total with eight wickets still standing, the tournament leaders are well in control of this match.
That the odds are stacked so heavily against his side so early must be a disappointment to returning captain Khan.
As well as Akeem Jordan (12-5-17-2) and some of his Pride colleagues bowled, the Red Force batters did not make the Pride attack work nearly as hard as they should have.
This was no lesson in good batting. At both ends of the order, there was limp resistance, as though the Pride bowlers were home invaders with weapons too powerful to resist.
The top five in the Red Force order -- Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed and Yannic Cariah produced 39 between them. The last four wickets fell for five runs. It was not the kind of return to play Khan—fully free of Covid-19—But the frailties that have been around all season and were fully exposed last week against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes were again in evidence yesterday.
From the time left-hander Simmons did not cover his off-stump and was bowled by Jordan in the second over, to the belaboured Bravo (eight off 49 balls) having his leg-stump disturbed by Justin Greaves as he moved too far across the crease, to Khan (29) and Terrance Hinds (25) sending catches into the deep going for big hits when in the midst of promising partnerships, the Red Force batters got it all wrong.
The early swing and movement off the pitch that the Pride seamers got and fullish length they bowled, did not by itself account for the lunch time score of 56 for five.
The home team desperately needed Cariah—century-maker in the last match—and Bravo to be at the crease at the break after they had come together at Mohammed’s dismissal at 30 for three. However, Bravo, fighting to find some four-day form and confidence, and Cariah were dismissed within three runs of each other. The last thing captain Khan would have wanted was to be at the crease before lunch.
But the huge job of recovery was left to him and vice-captain Joshua Da Silva. They put together an innings-best 41, with Khan playing positively to collect four fours and a six. But then he accepted left-arm seamer Ramon Simmonds’ invitation to pull, only to but pick out Miguel Cummins at deep backward square.
Terrance Hinds, into the side as one of four changes, batted in the same positive vein as his skipper to get three fours and a six in his 25. But having just struck left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican for the maximum, he attempted a repeat, only to find a tumbling Cummins at deep mid-on, to the immense frustration of Da Silva bending over his bat at the other end.
Once again, the wicketkeeper/batsman found himself fighting a losing battle. And Da Silva too passed in the rush—lbw to Warrican for 23—as the Red Force subsided from 129 for seven to 133. Should Khan’s men get to bat again today, the effort would have to be substantially better, if this match is to go the distance.