TEAM TTO swimmers bagged several medals in different collegiate competitions last week.
New York University’s Graham Chatoor won the gold medal in the men’s 500-yard freestyle A-final on the second day of the 2022 University Athletic Association (UAA) Swimming and Diving Championships.
He posted four minutes, 24.75 seconds to finish ahead of Washington University St Louis’s Mason Kelber (4:25.20) and NYU team-mate Thomas Pritchard (4:26.40) on Friday.
Thursday, Chatoor was second in the men’s 200-yard freestyle B-final in one minute, 40.26 seconds, trailing University of Chicago’s Nick Ding (1:39.70) with his NYU team-mate Nathaniel Yeoh picking up bronze in 1:40.40.
His younger sister Jada was also second in the women’s edition of the 200-yard freestyle B-final in one minute, 53.19 seconds, edged by the University of Chicago’s Philippa Kolokotsa in 1:53.08 while the University of Chicago’s Megan Woelkers ended third in 1:54.06.
In the 2022 Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships, Jeron Thompson helped his University of Indianapolis team to a 200 yard freestyle relay gold and meet record when he swam the lead-off leg as they touched in 1:18.10.
Thompson also added silver in the men’s 100-yard backstroke in 46.67, just short of Drury’s Mikita Tsmyh (46.57), with Drury’s Karol Ostrowski copping bronze in 46.99.
Thompson also won the men’s 50-yard freestyle “B” Final in 19.96 ahead of the Drury pair of Kham Glass (20.06) and Dawid Nowodworski (20.17).
Thompson also led off Jan Zuchowicz, his TTO compatriot Kael Yorke and Joao Silva to a silver medal in the men’s 400-yard medley relay in 3:10.10 behind champions Mc Kendreee University (3:09.63) with Drury capturing bronze in 3:10.22.