A WIN is a win.
But yesterday’s performance was nothing to sing about.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls got away with a error-filled and flat performance when defeating Singapore 49-36 yesterday for a first win at the 2023 Netball World Cup, at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town South Africa. They will have had to be much better this morning when finishing the Group D preliminary round against high-quality Uganda, who they play from 10 a.m.
It promised to be a runaway win when T&T raced to an uncontested 8-0 first quarter lead over Singapore. But after an amalgamation of basic errors and 21 first half turnovers, it was only in the fourth quarter, which they won 15-6, that the Calypso Girls finally pulled away.
Shooter Afeisha Noel led T&T with 38 goals and was named Player-of-the-Match, while reserve goal-attack Tiana Dillon marked a good World Cup debut with eight goals from nine attempts, while veteran Joelisa Cooper converted all three of her attempts.
Captain Daystar Swift summarised the Calypso Girls performance.
“It was definitely a close game for us. But somewhere in the first quarter, we let down. We took our feet off the pedal. But, ultimately we were able to come back and string together the passes we wanted to see,” she said.
An obviously less-than-satisfied T&T head coach Joel Young-Strong said:” We’ll take this win.”
“We wanted to start with a big lead and then build on it, “Young-Strong added. “It took longer than we thought, because we started to get indisciplined. It took longer, but you know what, we came through.”
T&T got off to a much better start against Singapore than in their opening 49-goal defeat on Friday to New Zealand, the defending World Cup champions. The Calypso Girls took an effortless 8-0 lead and simply had to lob over the short Asians for gargantuan shooter Noel, who converted the first eight goals. But having so easily found a direct route to their main shooter, T&T fell into complacency, produced poor combinations, failed to communicate well and ultimately allowed their smaller opponents back into the match.
After looking all at sea early on, Singapore benefited from some T&T complacency, basic mistakes such as stepping with the ball and turnovers. They were back in the match at 8-6, before T&T finally won the first quarter 13-10.
At the end of the quarter, T&T assistant coach Carlette Nurse was seen urging her players to remain calm and also to provide alternative passing options.
“Do not get flustered,” Nurse said. “Be that second option.”
But making a multitude of mistakes all around the court, T&T were even poorer and Singapore twice pulled level in the second quarter, before trailing by just two goals by half-time, which ended 21-19. Having been very good against New Zealand, veteran goal-attack Cooper was flat and appeared to walk with a limp when departing midway through the second quarter, when she was replaced by Dillon and was never seem again. Centre Aleena Brooks was also injured and received treatment near the end.
“We brought on our youngster (Dillon) who is making her debut. Tia (Bruno) came on also to get some variations,” stated coach Young-Strong, “We need some power and speed in the attacking area and those were the changes.
The changes led to a more balanced third quarter, where T&T led by as many as six goals. But they were still marginally ahead at 34-30, with Singapore definitely still alive with 15 minutes left to play. T&T then stretched the lead to 15 goals in the third quarter, before finally getting the valuable three points, which is likely enough to get them to the second preliminary round.
YESTERDAY’S RESULTS:
Fiji 52 Zimbabwe 48
New Zealand 54 Uganda 21
Australia 85 Tonga 19
Jamaica 75 Wales 23
South Africa 87 Sri Lanka 32
Scotland 53 Barbados 44
England 62 Malawi 39
T&T 49 Singapore 36