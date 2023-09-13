NEWLY-APPOINTED West Indies senior women’s team coach Shane Deitz has said fitness and hard work are “non-negotiables as he prepares for his first assignment, a six-match tour of Australia in October.
The Hayley Matthews-captained side will play three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) Down Under.
Deitz said working at the required level of world-class athletes is a foregone concept.
“I think it is a non-negotiable at any standard of high level sport; you gotta work hard to have success,” he said at a virtual media briefing yesterday, “so it’s not only work hard, it is work smart as well and that is probably the key—a proper programme that fits the way we train and our facilities and what we have got here to offer the players.”
Questioned about how he planned to improve the team’s fitness, Deitz said: “World class teams have a very intensive strength and conditioning programme and we will be looking at what we did in the past and what changes we need to make and then the players are going to take the responsibility to do their side of the bargain.”
The Australian coach stressed that cricket is now a year-round sport and so fitness must be looked at through that lens.
“It is not about just when you in camp or named to the team or when you on tour, but players are going to be responsible for doing work outside of those WI camps and being self sufficient in their own environment and we will support them to be able to train and on their own or (with) a team locally to become elite athletes.”
Deitz said he planned to pursue and preserve that attacking WI style of play, much like how the Australian women—currently the dominant force in the women’s game—approach their cricket.
But he said it will take time for players to adjust and to be brought up to standard.
“We will work towards that so they will have the ability to play that style of cricket and I think that is the most successful (style) around the world and the way that Australia plays at the moment,” Deitz said, “...so we are definitely going to follow that method and play that style of cricket and play the Caribbean way.”
Deitz added that West Indies have a nucleus of players to build a world-beating team.
“Obviously, we have a few players who are in the top of the world ranking like Stephanie (Taylor), (Chinelle) Henry is also showing signs of being an elite cricketer. And we have got some great spinners, so there is a nucleus there and then some younger players have come into the squad and like the experienced ones, they have been proven over time to be world class,” Deitz assessed. “But we need up to 20 players that are world class, so there are a lot of players we have to add to that ...and there is a lot of young talent there and we are working to get those up to the level of our top players.”
Deitz said the Australia tour will give him the opportunity to see the players under playing conditions against one of the world’s best teams. It will also be the launching pad to devise a long-term plan of attack going forward as he envisions them challenging for a World Cup in a few years.
“We need up to 20 players who are capable of playing international cricket. To do that will take five years or so. So the reality is at the moment, we are starting from a position where we are a little bit behind the better teams in the world. So we have some catching up to do. It ain’t going to be easy. We are going to try different things around the Caribbean to see what works and what suits each player and country and then get them to a higher class level.”