ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 tournament director Fawwaz Baksh is confident that the Covid-19 variant of concern, designated Omicron, will not derail plans for the tournament to be staged in the Caribbean next month.
Responding to a question about travel restrictions surrounding the variant which could impact South Africa and Zimbabwe’s participation in the tournament, Baksh said: “We’ve started discussions with all the host countries including Trinidad and Tobago.”
“It is a concern for ICC but Cricket West Indies (CWI) have hosted tournaments in the Covid environment since 2020 and we have a wealth of knowledge and experience in doing so,” Baksh told the Express on Thursday.
“We have shared our plans with the government and we are working through it to ensure that the tournament stays on schedule and all teams will be able to participate in the West Indies. I’m confident we will be able to overcome any challenges and have a successful tournament,” he added.
Asked about fan attendance at matches, Baksh indicated that they, the organisers, will adhere to all health and safety protocols being observed in the respective territories.
Last week, during a Ministry of Health daily Covid-19 briefing, questions were posed to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh about fan attendance at the matches in Trinidad and the travel restrictions that could impact teams coming from Africa.
In response, Deyalsingh said: “I think both those questions should be more properly directed to the organisers of these events. We stand committed to working with them in ensuring the necessary protocols are in place but I think you should really be directing those questions to the organising bodies that manage these events,” adding, “we are always part and parcel of the conversation to provide guidance and advice.”
On the issue of fan attendance, Baksh said: “It is actually not solely up to us. We would love to have a full stadium and bring as many people in as we can but we have to recognise that safety is the most important thing right now, so we will consult with the Ministry of Health in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have discussions with them right now to come up with a number that will be safe for everybody, not only the teams and match officials but for every spectator and the Trinidad public. We have to make sure that everyone is safe,” he added.
Despite fan attendance for matches in Trinidad still undetermined, fully vaccinated fans will be allowed inside venues in Antigua when that country hosts the entire Super League segment of the tournament.
Baksh also announced that there will be free entry to the games where fans are being allowed. However, Cricket West Indies has stipulated that fans should visit www.u19cwc.com/tickets to get free tickets. This process will allow organisers to control the number of spectators attending.
“While there will be free entry, fans must get their tickets prior to match day and adhere to the relevant protocols,” Baksh added.
“We won’t go against what the protocols are for mass gatherings in any country so if Trinidad and Tobago’s policy is that everybody should be fully vaccinated, we will go with that. We won’t impose anything that is less than what the country needs and it is a discussion we will have with the relevant territories,” he concluded.