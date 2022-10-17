Head coach Phil Simmons has chided West Indies’ batting effort as “unprofessional” following their stunning upset at the hands of Scotland in their Group B opener of the Twenty20 World Cup qualifiers, yesterday.
In pursuit of 161 for victory at Bellerive Oval, West Indies shockingly collapsed to 118 all out in the penultimate over, going down by 42 runs. Windies spiralled from 58 for two to 118 all out, as Scotland shocked them in their opening match of the first round
“I think the only way you can look at it is — disappointed,” Simmons said. “I think our batting, at least today, definitely was a bit unprofessional. And we need to wake up and start being as professional as we can be when we are batting.
“The bowlers seem to be working hard and putting us in good positions, but the batters continue to falter.” He added: “You’ve got to sum up the situation and play to the situation of the game. I don’t think we did that at all times today.”
Simmons said there had been no disruptions in the batting order and as such, a better performance would have been expected. “Sometimes a batsman goes up [the order] and he has to propel his side with 10 balls, 15 or 10 balls, [sometimes] 20. So guys have to bat in different positions,” Simmons pointed out.
“Today there was no real different positions. I think guys are batting where they’re strong. We talk about looking at data and looking at different things. Guys are batting where they are strong. So, I don’t think that would be used as an excuse today.”
West Indies, two-time former T20 World Cup champions, now face a crucial second game against Zimbabwe tomorrow, in order to keep alive their hopes of a place in the main draw of the tournament. Only the top two teams from Group A and B advance to the main draw.
“[We] have to think about Zimbabwe and how we’re going to beat Zimbabwe,” Simmons said. “It was last year, Bangladesh and them, they lost the first game and they still ended up in the Super 12. So we’ve just got to think about Zimbabwe right now.”
West Indies are also set to face Ireland on Friday in their final qualifying match.