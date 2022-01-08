VICTORY FOR WI

Debutants Shamarh Brooks and Odean Smith were outstanding for the West Indies yesterday as the Caribbean team started 2022 on a high with a hard-fought 24-run victory over Ireland in the first of three matches at Sabina Park in Jamaica.
The Windies needed a hero after a poor start with the bat and Brooks answered the call, putting on 155 runs with skipper Kieron Pollard for the fifth wicket to salvage the innings.
Brooks scored 93 off 89 balls with nine fours and three sixes, while Pollard slammed 69 off 66 with four fours and four sixes to take the score from 62 for four to 217 before being separated.
The Windies eventually posted 269 all out off 48.5 overs with another debutant, Odean Smith, also chipping in with a cameo 18 off eight balls towards the end.
Ireland were on top of the chase up to the 35th over when the Windies stormed back with their fast bowlers dominating the final 15 overs as Ireland were dismissed for 245 in the final over.
Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd grabbed three wickets each, while Smith chipped in with two scalps to complete a successful debut.
Sent in to bat first, runs were hard to come by on the Sabina Park pitch which had some moisture in it, having been covered most of the previous day due to rain.
The Windies struggled to get going, slipping to 62 for four in the 19th over with Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope and Roston Chase all back in the dugout.
However, skipper Pollard and Brooks steadied the innings with the highest fifth wicket stand at Sabina Park.
Although their partnership started with some streaky boundaries, the pair looked more assured as the innings progressed, taking the score to 148 for four in the 35th over with minimum risk.
And with 15 overs left, Pollard decided it was time to step on the accelerator as he thumped George Dockrell over long-on for his first six. Brooks reached his 50 with a double to end the over but there was more fireworks to come.
McBrine was targeted in the next over, with the Windies skipper hitting three consecutive sixes over deep midwicket, long-on and square-leg off the first three balls as he brought up his half-century in style.
Brooks joined the six-hitting party with a pair off Curtis Campher as the total went past 200 before “Polly” departed, top-edging a pull off Craig Young that flew to Harry Tector.
Brooks eventually fell short of a debut ton when he was trapped lbw by Mark Adair but the damage was already done.
In reply, Ireland lost an early wicket but rallied thanks to a 61-run stand between skipper Andy Balbirnie and Andy McBrine.
However, the pair was separated after McBrine was struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Smith.
McBrine retired hurt on 34 but Balbirnie kept the Irish in the hunt, utilising the sweep shot to good effect against the left-arm spin of Akeal Hosein as they visitors motored along to 102 for one at the half-way stage.
The Irish skipper brought up his 13th ODI half century before pulling Alzarri Joseph for the first six of the Ireland innings as runs began to flow in the second half of the chase.
Balbirnie and Tector put on a further 103 as Ireland took control of the match before the Windies clawed their way back removing both men to keep the game in the balance.
Balbirnie edged Romario Shepherd to Hope for 71, while Tector brought up his fifth half-century before he was caught by Chase to give Smith his first ODI wicket.
Shepherd struck again in his next over, removing Campher for six while Joseph bowled Lorcan Tucker for nine as the hosts wrested the advantage before going on to take a 1-0 lead in the series.