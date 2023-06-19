Walcott, Harrison shine

Eric Harrison

SPRINT DOUBLE: Eric Harrison

 Andy Lyons

Keshorn Walcott threw a season’s best 85.85 metres to capture men’s javelin silver at the Kuortane Games, in Finland, Saturday.

Walcott opened the competition with a foul throw, but found his bearings in round two, landing the spear 85.85m to jump from 12th to seventh on the 2023 world performance list. He followed up with a 79.34 effort in the third round. The 2012 Olympic champion fouled in rounds four and five and then passed in the sixth and final round.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch topped the field with an 86.83m throw, while third spot went to Japan’s Genki Dean at 82.95.

At the Atlanta Open in Georgia, USA, Eric Harrison captured the men’s sprint double. Harrison won the 100m final in 10.15 seconds and the 200 in 20.47.

Asa Guevara finished fifth in his men’s 400m section and eighth overall in 47.09 seconds. Sole Frederick was 13th fastest in the women’s 200 in 23.92.

At the MVA HP#3 meet, in California, Shaquille Singuineau earned men’s shot put silver with a 16.40m throw.

At the New Balance Nationals Outdoor high school meet, in Pennsylvania, Jamario Russell finished eighth in the Rising Stars boys’ 100m final in 11 seconds flat. The SPIRE Academy sprinter clocked a wind-aided 10.87 in the qualifying round. IMG Academy’s Dylan Woodruffe was 25th overall in the Championship boys’ 100 in 10.80.

In Jamaica, Judah Taylor was 24th fastest in the Budapest Quest #2 men’s 100m in a personal best 10.50 seconds.

