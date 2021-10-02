Australia-based Trinidadian Samantha Wallace and UK-based former Jamaica captain Malysha Kelly are now the voices of all netballers in the Americas region.
In mid-year, Wallace and Kelly were selected to represent the Americas region on the Voice of World Netball’s Athlete Working Group. World Netball established the group as a means of collaborating with those who play the sport.
The Working Group consists of current international athletes with at least three years’ international playing experience and has been endorsed by their member/regional federation or executive board.
The ten-person panel was to have met four times in 2021, after which recommendations will be made to the World Netball Board by the end of the year. The VOA Working Group is chaired by Rhona Toft who brings a wealth of experience both as an international athlete in hockey and in sports governance through leadership of two athlete bodies.
Toft was appointed as chair of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Athletes Commission, a role which was established when the Games were awarded to Scotland in 2007.
The purpose of the Athlete Working Group is to determine a suitable framework for future Athletes Commissions, which will be established following recommendations by the Working Group to the World Netball Board.
World Netball Announces VOA Working Group:
Liz Watson – Australia, Francinah Eyman – Botswana, Stacey Francis-Bayman – England, Bryony Rovegno – Gibraltar, Malysha Kelly – Jamaica, Katrina Rore – New Zealand, Auteletoa Tanimo – Samoa, Emily Nicholl – Scotland, Aqilah Andin – Singapore, Samantha Wallace – Trinidad and Tobago.