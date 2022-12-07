Rashada Williams

ONE BRIGHT SPOT: Rashada Williams. –Photo: CWI Media

WEST INDIES senior women’s team coach Courtney Walsh described as “disappointing” his team’s 142-run loss to England in the second of three-match One-Day Internationals Tuesday.

With the victory, England clinched the series 2-0 after winning the opening rubber by the same margin.

“Very disappointing, I think in both games we haven’t batted and in the first game we didn’t bowl as well as we could have. (We) let a lot of chances slip at crucial points in the game. And England got off and got to scores they shouldn’t have. Second game, I think we were better with the ball on what I thought was a good batting track and for the score that we had, I thought we would have made a better approach batting but unfortunately we lost a couple of wickets and never recovered,” said the legendary former WI fast bowler.

Walsh believed the batters should glean much from the performance of Rashada Williams who scored an unbeaten half century (54) in the second match at North Sound.

“She did a lot of work back home with the batting coach Robert Samuels who did a good job talking with her to make sure mentally she is in a good space because this was her first score since South Africa,” said Walsh. “I know she was down. She was down on confidence and so on. But she was pretty open when we chatted and she went back and did a lot of work and she was determined to get back into form. So I was pleased for her, the way she went about it and she showed that it can be done. She batted to the end.”

Walsh recognised that tomorrow’s third and final ODI against England would be the last of that format for the Caribbean side before they turn their focus to the T20 series and the ICC World Cup next year.

“We have to try and focus everything on this game to see if we can earn some points. It is not going to be easy but we have to try to do that. And then to try and set the tone for the T20s and then it is all T20s until the World Cup going into it. So momentum is very good but performance and execution, we have to try and get that better, quite a lot,” said Walsh.

He praised the England team for the level of their performance in the series and said that his squad needs to replicate the level of commitment while attempting to improve in several departments of their game.

