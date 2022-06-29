WANT TO PLAY, EVIN?

Evin Lewis missed ODI tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan earlier this month because of failing to meet Cricket West Indies’ minimum fitness standards.
And his short-term future in West Indies colours continues to be uncertain following the latest update by lead selector Desmond Haynes yesterday.
In a wide-ranging virtual briefing with the regional media, Haynes was asked about the status of Lewis, who campaigned with the Lucknow Super Giants in the recently-concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. In response, the lead selector gave a blow-by-blow account of a recent conversation he had with Lewis.
“I spoke to Evin, probably a couple weeks ago when it was reported to me that Evin was asked to do a fitness test in India with his IPL franchise and because of an injury it was suggested that he do a 2k run. What was reported is that he started and then he didn’t do it,” he began.
Haynes said he reached out to the player, “to find out exactly what really went on.”
The lead selector said he asked Lewis if all the things he had heard regarding the injury and the 2k run were true. He said ‘yes.’
Haynes said: “You were asked to do a 2k, he said ‘yes.’ I said did you do it? He said ‘no’. I said: “Did you not try to make arrangements to re-do the test? He said ‘no.’
“The vibes I got from him was ‘I wasn’t interested in doing it anyway’. Haynes then made this statement: “I would really like a time would come for us whereas we could get an opportunity to pick all these guys. But sometimes I’m not too sure if these guys want to play.”
Lewis apart, updates were also given about other notable omissions from the One-Day and T20 International teams named on Tuesday for series against the touring Bangladeshis -- Shimron Hetmyer, Fabien Allen and Sheldon Cottrell.
“Hetty is reported to be having some injury problems and we are hoping that he can work to get himself fit to get back into the colours of the West Indies,” Haynes said about the left-handed batter Hetmyer, who last played for the West Indies at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last November.
Asked if spin-bowling all-rounder Allen had fallen off the radar, Haynes said: “Fabien has made himself unavailable for selection against Bangladesh. He was in the squad and then he made himself unavailable.
CWI’s Media and Public Relations manager Phillip Spooner then added: “Fabien Allen has requested a period of leave which Cricket West Indies has granted. In addition to that, Sheldon Cottrell, the left-arm fast bowler, he was originally selected but then he picked up an injury, so that obviously eliminated him from participating in the upcoming matches.”
While players who have not been playing got some attention, Haynes also took note of the work of some of those who were a part of the 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh.
“John Campbell as an opening batsman, you can see that he’s very determined to do well,” Haynes said. “The way how he and Kraigg Brathwaite bat together, they tend to bounce off of each other. We have given John a run and we are hoping that he would continue. He looked the part to me...He’s given us some good starts, something we weren’t getting a few years ago. I think he’s doing fairly well.”
Of senior seamer Kemar Roach who passed 250 Test wickets in the second Test in St Lucia, the lead selector said:“I call him a legend because I think that his performances are rated among our best fast bowlers that we have had.”
Haynes said he was also “very impressed” with another WI pacer. “Alzarri Joseph is bowling at a good pace, a lot of gas,” Haynes noted, while he added about second Test century-maker Kyle Mayers: “He’s a very positive cricketer. He’s one of those guys that we can depend on in the middle to be positive in his approach to batting.”
Haynes also said: “I like the atmosphere that is in the team too...
“I’m not going to be sitting here and talking about how we’ve turned the corner or anything like that but I just want to recognise the success that we’ve had so far and also the players who have been doing a good job for us, especially in the Test series.”