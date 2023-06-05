In an open letter to Trinidad and Tobago, a concerned supporter of athletics is calling on the powers that be to reward the 2008 Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres gold medallists.
Here is the letter:
In 2022, Trinidad and Tobago was in the international spotlight once again but in a new way as our 4 x 100m Relay team—Aaron Armstrong, Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard Thompson— were elevated to 1st Place and received their first Olympic Gold medal at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.
This Relay team has represented Trinidad and Tobago since 2007 at the Olympic level and has always made it to the finals bringing home Silver and Bronze.
In 2022, they realised every athlete’s dream of achieving an Olympic Gold medal to add to their Medal achievements.
So why has no one in Trinidad and Tobago acknowledged their achievement?
Trinidad and Tobago’s previous Olympic Gold Medallists Hasely Crawford and Keshorn Walcott were rewarded for achieving an Olympic Gold Medal which is the standard set for all athletes achieving Olympic Gold medal status.
Therefore, as citizens of this country, the unanswered question for us is why the 4 x 100m Relay team has not been given the just reward that they deserve for their Olympic Gold Medal achievement?
It was also so dishonourable as these athletes were not even invited to the National Awards Ceremony in 2022.
Trinidad and Tobago, Ministry of Sports, NAAA, TTOC, we have to do better than that!
We are hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games in the next couple of months, and it is worrying to think what we will be showcasing as motivators, mentors for the young and upcoming athletes who one day want to hear their National Anthem played while they are standing on the podium in 1st place.
Organisers, this is an opportunity for the Olympians to be part of the planning and organising of the Commonwealth Youth Games that will inspire young athletes.
Interestingly, I read a recent Facebook post about how St. Lucia rewards their Athletes.
The athlete is still in university, but because of her achievements, the country has given her a Diplomatic passport and other benefits to help her to get to the Olympics one day. Not now but sometime in the future. In other words, St. Lucia sees her as a hopeful.
Trinidad and Tobago, take a page out of St. Lucia’s book!
For several years, Trinidad and Tobago always asked the question: What is Jamaica doing that produces its top-class athletes?
Recently, a Trinidad and Tobago contingent visited Jamaica to gain insight into their strategy.
But T&T, if you didn’t know, you now know that we had the strategy all along in the likes of our Olympians, especially the 4 x 100m Relay team as they have competed with Usain Bolt, individually and as a team.
Trinidad and Tobago, the 4 x 100m Relay Team has put us on the Olympic Map for several years.
Therefore, you must do right where they are concerned and meet with them.
It is almost 1 year since they received their Olympic Gold medal, and despite their efforts to receive their just reward, all their efforts have fallen on deaf ears.
Those with the authority, you must do the right thing, treat them with gratitude, and reward them fairly.
T&T Government, Ministry of Sports, NAAA, TTOC, you all have the authority to make good on the policy for Olympic Gold Medallists and correct this long outstanding matter.
What is good for one is good for all.
Concerned for the Future of Sports