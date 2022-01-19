TEAM TTO women’s senior hockey squad were walloped 16-0 by the USA in their opening match of the Pan American Cup which flicked off in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.
With some of their team members only touching down in Chile Tuesday night, the full team would not have gotten time to practice on the competition water-based turf ahead of this game.
Plagued by last-minute arrangements that saw the TTO contingent split into at least three travelling groups, both the Team TTO men’s side, coached by Darren Cowie, and the women’s squad, with Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano at the helm, have had to face a harsh introduction to the regional tournament.
Coming from a training background on the sand-based turf at the Barracks, the lack of acclimatisation period combined with some weary jet-lagged legs would have proven not the ideal preparation for Marcano’s team against a motivated and well-rested USA side. Yesterday, Hope Rose led the USA barrage against the TTO women with four goals, as the hat-tricks came from Elizabeth Yeager and Erin Matson combined with a couple from Ashley Sessa. Single items came from Sofia Southam, Alia Marshall, Daniella Griega and Lauren Moyer as Team USA completed a rout.
TTO trailed 4-0, 8-0, 11-0 and 16-0 at the end of the four periods. Team TTO will hope for a better performance against Peru tomorrow, then Saturday against Canada, both games flicking off at 1 p.m. (T&T time).
Meanwhile, the men’s squad which is expected to be joined by assistant coach Dwain Quan Chan today, will tackle the USA men from 3.15 p.m. today. The full team was expected to have one training session together last night, hours after some of their members were allowed to emerge from a mandatory quarantine period.