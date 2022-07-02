The return of international cricket to Dominica didn’t go according to plan, with rain having the final say as the first T20 International between the West Indies and Bangladesh was abandoned at Windsor Park.
Rain throughout the day on Friday and then overnight into yesterday ceased long enough to allow for a reduced overs contest but bad weather returned in the afternoon, forcing the first game of the three-match series to be called off late in the day.
The match was initially reduced to 16 overs, with the West Indies getting in a few early blows to leave the visitors at 60 for four after 7.4 overs before further rain reduced the contest to 14 overs.
The visitors rallied to post 105 for eight before another rain delay during the innings break kept the players off the field before time ran out on the match.
Despite the end result, West Indies still got some positives from the limited play that was possible, with left-arm pacer Obed McCoy returning to the fold with immediate success and Romario Shepherd continuing to show improvement with ball in hand. Spinners Hayden Walsh Jr and Akeal Hosein also proved to be an effective pairing.
Hosein (one for 22) and McCoy (one for 16) did the damage early on for the hosts, with a wicket each before Shepherd and Walsh bagged three for 21 and two for 24 respectively.
The Windies, who came into the game on the back of three consecutive losses against India, won the toss with skipper Nicholas Pooran pointing to the uncertainty of the pitch and overcast conditions as the main reasons for his decision to bowl first.
Left-arm spinner Hosein gave his skipper and the fans plenty to cheer in the first over, removing opener Munim Shahriar, caught behind for one with a ball that just spun away from the right hander’s attempted drive and took the outside edge.
The over ended with a boundary, with Anamul Haque cutting for four before Shepherd was struck for two more boundaries in the second over.
And after a tidy start, Hosein was hit for a four and six by Shakib Al Hasan in his next over as Bangladesh raced to 32 for one after three.
McCoy then struck to remove Anamul Haque lbw for 16 before Shepherd accounted for Liton Das, caught by Pooran at midwicket for nine.
Walsh got the dangerous Al Hasan caught behind by wicketkeeper Devon Thomas with a googly that the left-hander could not resist going after. But the players were sent off the field shortly after with due to rain.
When they returned; Walsh completed the over with the wicket of Afif Hossain for a ”duck.”
Shepherd then came back with two wickets in the tenth over, while McCoy delivered a good penultimate over, except for an over-the-waist no ball that went for four.
But Nurul Hasan ended the innings with two sixes off Odean Smith before being caught on the boundary for a 16-ball 25 as Bangladesh got to triple figures.
The West Indies never got a chance to reply with rain keeping the players off the field before the game was called off at 5:20 pm.
Both teams as well as the fans will be hoping the weather eases up enough today with the second match of the series scheduled to bowl off at 1.30 p.m.