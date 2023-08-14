WI building up

West Indies’ T20 International series victory over India on Sunday gave coach Darren Sammy something to smile about. And he said the win was important in order to send a message that change is coming in Caribbean cricket.
Rovman Powell’s team clinched a 3-2 series win over world No.1 ranked India after an eight-wicket victory in the fifth and deciding T20I in Lauderhill, Florida, USA.
The win came after India had thumped their hosts by nine wickets in the preceding match on Saturday to draw level in the series at 2-2.
In a television interview following Sunday’s game, Sammy said: “it’s important for morale to understand that the little that we are doing with this group, if we get success doing it, then we could build a platform from there...If we tick off certain boxes every time, we would get there.”
The T20I series concluded India’s all-format tour of the Caribbean in which the visitors won the two-match Test series 1-0 and the One-Day International rubber 2-1.
Accepting that there was still much work to do, white-balll coach Sammy noted: “Myself and (Andre) Coley (red-ball coach) just got to the job...We’ve had meetings with the president (Dr Kishore Shallow), the new Director (of cricket, Miles Bascombe), the CEO (Johnny Grave) on how we can impact change, not only with the players but the system in general; having better facilities for the guys to train; the preparation; the attitude towards fitness...
“All this is a cultural shift we need to happen in order for us to have a standard and consistently work on getting to that point.”
Former West Indies captain Sammy’s first major assignment as coach, was the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe where the Windies failed to make it to this year’s 50-over World Cup for the first time ever.
Recounting that period and including the previous T20 World Cup campaign in which the side under Phil Simmons failed to reach the main group phase, Sammy described it as a “down time.”
However, he said now, “the general picture is trying to change the culture, the work culture and it involves everyone. I know the new president in Kishore, the conversations we’ve had with the Director, things are gonna change. Obviously, I ask for patience because it won’t just shift overnight but we are putting measures in place so we could effect change.”
Addressing directly what the T20 side had to do going forward, Sammy pointed to bowling penetration. “We still searching for that wicket-taking bowler,” he said.
“We have Alzarri (Joseph), we have Akeal (Hosein) who gives us that control in the Powerplay. When we were strong, yes, we had the power-hitters but we had (Sunil) Narine, we had (Samuel) Badree, we had guys who could get wickets in the middle. Today, when we do these things, get wickets in the Powerplay, get wickets in the middle, we do put teams under pressure.”
Coach Sammy added: “...We have young guys, (Gudakesh) Motie, (Yannic) Cariah, the CPL is coming. I’ve been looking closely (at) who could have an impact with the ball for us moving forward.
“I think Rovman Powell would be quite happy where he has a bowler he could call on searching for a wicket and I think we searching there right now but from a batting point of view, I think we in a good space.”