WI DESERVE A WIN

His team is staring at the wrong end of a series sweep but West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran is a happy man and says his side is worthy of winning today’s final T20 International in Karachi.
Stand-in captain Pooran and the rest of the men in maroon are coming off 63 and nine-run defeats against the hosts in the three-match series. But Pooran told the media in a virtual briefing yesterday: “We deserve a victory. We are doing a lot of right things, but there is a process in winning.”
In Tuesday’s unsuccessful run chase that saw the Windies fall nine runs short of their target, Pooran blamed “silly mistakes,” including one that led to his dismissal, for the failure.
Asked why those mistakes continued to be made, Pooran said, “I don’t really have the answer to it. We are learning on the job, so don’t be too hard on us,” he pleaded.
However, the WI skipper said success today could come if his men could “stay in the game for longer periods of time.” And the captain was keen to stress that players on show in this series were making their case for inclusion in the squad for next year’s World Cup in Australia.
“Extremely happy with performance of the team,” Pooran said. And mentioning bowling all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, he added: “The attitude is excellent... We talk about learning as fast as possible, assessing, very happy to see these guys putting up their hands. No-one gave us a chance coming here for sure.
“But from the first game to the second game, we’ve seen a massive improvement. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get over the line last time but we know why we didn’t get over the line and if we played this (second) game a couple months down the road, we might be successful.”
The skipper stressed further that, “it’s a learning process for us, it takes time to win... but at the same time we are trying our best to do the right thing so the results could take care of themselves.”
Without several established players from the recent World Cup who were unavailable for this series and further depleted by the positive Covid-19 results for Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and Sheldon Cottrell, Pooran admitted things “haven’t gone our way so far in Pakistan.” But the skipper still spoke with optimism about the approach of the group currently on duty.
“Even the guys who replaced those guys, they were fantastic. If you are not seeing the performances on the field, what they are bringing off the field is wonderful. The dressing room is really happy now... It doesn’t really matter who is on the cricket field, once... we are following the team plans, I’m very happy and that is what has been happening.”