WI hold steady

West Indies have held steady in the ICC Men’s World Rankings across all three formats of international cricket after the annual update carried out yesterday.
The ICC (International Cricket Council), the sport’s world governing body, revealed in a media release that the Windies were eighth in the Test rankings, ninth in One-day Internationals, and seventh in Twenty20 Internationals after the rankings update, remaining firmly fixed in the positions they held before the update.
Rating points earned from winning matches during the 2018-19 season were dropped in the annual update, the ICC media release stated, and the rankings now reflect all series completed since May 2019. The ICC media release noted that series completed prior to May 2021 are now weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent series at 100 per cent.
After the update, West Indies lost four ratings points in both Tests and ODIs, dropping to 77 in the long format and 73 in the 50 overs-a-side format, but they improved five ratings points, climbing to 240 in T20Is.
Since May 2019, West Indies won only six, lost 11, and drew four of the Tests they have played, including a one-off Test against Afghanistan three years ago in India, and a 2-0 series sweep of Bangladesh last year away from home.
During the same period, the Windies won 16, lost 26, and tied two of the ODIs they have played, including a series win against Afghanistan three years ago in India, home series clean sweeps of Ireland two years ago, and Sri Lanka last year.
The Caribbean side won 17 and lost 28 of the T20Is they played during the past two years, including series wins two years ago away and last year at home against Sri Lanka, as well as home series wins against Australia last year and England this year.
The ICC media release also stated that Australia increased their lead over second-placed India from one to nine rating points, while Pakistan have overtaken England to fifth position in the Test Rankings following the annual update.
South Africa have closed the gap with third-placed New Zealand from 13 points to only one point in the updated rankings that still contain 10 teams since Afghanistan and Ireland are yet to play enough Tests to be included in the rankings.
In the updated ODI rankings, New Zealand remain on top, but their lead over England was reduced from three to one point.
The gap between the English and third-placed Australia increased from seven to 17 points, and Pakistan moved past South Africa to fifth place, while the United Arab Emirates are the biggest movers, earning six rating points and advancing two places to 13th.
India remain on top in T20Is, extending their lead over second-placed England from one to five points.
South Africa and Australia have overtaken New Zealand, who are now in sixth place. Similarly, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are now ahead of Afghanistan (10th).
Portugal had the biggest ratings points improvement and moved up five places to 45th in the rankings, in which the number of teams fell from 91 to 72, as 19 teams have not played the required six matches since May 2019.