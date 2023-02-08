FORMER West Indies opening batter Daren Ganga, currently on commentary duties in Zimbabwe, believed WI missed an opportunity to challenge for an outright win in the first Test in Bulawayo, as the match fizzled out into a draw.
Set 272 to get for victory, Zimbabwe held out at 134 for six.
On the fourth day Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s Gary Ballance (137 not out) and Brandon Mavuta put on a 135-run partnership that set up the drawn outcome, after the Windies bowlers had pressured the Zimbabwe batters to 146 for seven before Zimbabwe eventually declared at 379 for nine.
“There was a big shift in the momentum of the game after the first three days when the West Indies dominated then Zimbabwe flipped the script,” Ganga told Mason and Guest Voice of Barbados programme Tuesday evening.
“Zimbabwe started to resist the West Indies bowlers and they in turn found it difficult to break the partnership and create chances. When it was eventually broken, the chances of the West Indies to enforce the follow-on were already gone.”
He said Zimbabwe had demonstrated significant sensibility in how they approached the latter half of their innings and in making a sporting declaration, even though they failed to make any inroads in the ten remaining overs in the day.
Ganga said the pitch, with no grass on top and only limited slow bounce on offer, was a very placid one and the truncated two days of play didn’t really allow the elements to wear the pitch down, “so even the spinners had to wait a fairly long time towards the end of day three and the beginning of day four to extract a fair amount of purchase.”
Ganga added: “Yes, there was a fair amount of wear and tear from footmarks but even that didn’t significantly affect the spinners.”
Asked if he had made a determination if leg-spinner Mavuta’s five wickets in the first innings were the result of his effectiveness or a case of the WI batters failed to play properly, Ganga said it was a bit of both.
“The clear intent of (Kraigg) Brathwaite and (Tagenarine) Chanderpaul at the start of their innings on the second day ….there was a sense of urgency in the way they batted,” Ganga assessed. “...Mayers at three and Reifer at four then started showing attacking intent. Because of the position the West Indies were in, it allowed all batters who came after to create the opportunity to be a little more enterprising and adventurous with their strokeplay.”
He added West Indies would have had a target in mind to make the declaration (yesterday). “So as much as I say there was a bit of a collapse, there was never a case of the West Indies being in crisis batting first and credit must be given to Mavuta.”