Weather-permitting, Nicholas Pooran wants his West Indies side to end their three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh today with a 2-0 victory.
For that to happen, the Windies will have to win today’s third and final match at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. Pooran’s men go into the final match of the rain-affected series 1-0 up following their 35-run win in the second T20I in Dominica on Sunday. The first match on Saturday ended in a no-result.
There is rain around in Guyana, but cricket-wise, Pooran is in a positive mood. “Coming to Guyana we feel we are in a good space from a team perspective and looking forward to tomorrow (today). Hopefully we’ll get good weather and we can close off the series.”
He continued: “As a team we spoke about wining games, winning series, winning tournaments. If we can get a series win here that would be wonderful for us. We definitely looking forward to tomorrow (today) to see if we could wrap this series up.”
Reflecting on the series so far, Pooran noted the way leg-spinner Hayden Walsh has bowled. “I’m very happy to see his contributions. He also expressed satisfaction with left-arm seamer Obed McCoy’s return to the team. Looking forward for him having a wonderful summer,” Pooran said, adding, “We want our new ball bowler to get wickets. At the death we have someone we can count on. I think he’s a bit freakish in terms of his skills and we are just happy to have him back.”
Of the batters, he said: “I think Brandon King has been really good. Rovman Powell has been wonderful in that last game...It was a collective effort. A lot of guys put their hands up and that is what we want from a team perspective.”
“Once you can assess conditions really fast, keep a positive mindset, anything could happen on the day. I don’t really want to think too much about Bangladesh. Yes, they have really good quality spinners but I do believe in our batsmen and we have the skills as well to assess on the day and get the results for the team,” he noted ahead of today’s T20 final.
Pooran indicated that he was pleased with the progress of the batsman from the Netherland series, into the Pakistan series and into the first match against Bangladesh. The WI skipper was also pleased with his own form.
“I’m feeling wonderful,” he said. “Thirty-four off 30 balls (second T20I), I think I did the job for the team there. Obviously I could have got more runs there but looking forward to the rest of the games.” And asked whether he feels the batting unit can adjust quickly to the conditions at Providence today, Pooran was confident that his players could make the needed adjustments.
Pooran ended by adding about the batting and the team in general: “I’m happy with where the team is going. I just want us to keep supporting each other. A lot of guys are going to keep making mistakes but we need to support these guys and try to be there for them and let them understand one game isn’t going to dampen their confidence.”