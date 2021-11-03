West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has labelled in-form leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as a “trump card” and says his side are braced for the threat from the newly-crowned world number one bowler when they meet Sri Lanka today. Hasaranga has snatched eight wickets from four matches in the group stage, and has taken 14 overall including the qualifying stage of the tournament. Yesterday he overtook South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi as the leading Twenty20 bowler in the International Cricket Council rankings.
Even though Sri Lanka lost their last two games to England and South Africa, Hasaranga picked up three-wicket hauls in those games—including a hat-trick against the Proteas—and the threat he carries has not been lost on West Indies.
“Obviously he has been phenomenal for Sri Lanka for a long period of time, even in this World Cup just getting a hat trick the other day, as well. He has done well against us in the past,” Pollard pointed out. “So he is definitely (is) a trump card when it comes to their bowling line-up. But as I said, different players and different persons have different ways of combating situations. “As a team we have chatted about how we want to go about batting certain individuals and what we need to do at certain periods of time, and again, hopefully, it can come to fruition in this next game. It’s not only about Hasaranga. You have to be in that game (so) you have to think about the (Lahiru) Kumaras and the (Dushmantha) Chameeras and all these guys.
“Everyone has a skill and a talent in their own right. We’re coming up against the Sri Lanka cricket team and we’re looking forward to playing a good solid game of cricket against that team.” While West Indies have won six of their last seven T20Is against Sri Lanka, the “Men in Maroon” have captured only seven of 14 overall, and Pollard said execution of roles would be critical today.