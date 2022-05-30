WI WANT POINTS

West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph will be available for selection for the opening One-Day International against the Netherlands today after joining the camp yesterday.
Joseph, who was campaigning in the Indian Premier League for eventual champions Gujarat Titans, is expected to add some experience to the bowling department that also includes fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip.
Newly appointed West Indies ODI skipper Nicholas Pooran is hoping Joseph can bring his experience to the bowling unit and said despite having to contend with the cold weather in Amsterdam, “we are ready to play.”
“Alzarri arrives today (yesterday) and he will be in contention for selection in tomorrow’s game so hopefully he will be ready to play and we can have him on the park and he can bring that IPL experience across for us as well,” Pooran told the media during a virtual press conference yesterday.
While Joseph is only just joining the team following Sunday’s IPL final, Pooran said the rest of the squad have been getting accustomed to the weather.
“But we came here to be successful and get some wins under our belt and get some points so hopefully things will go our way and we can do the right things to be successful.” Pooran added.
The new West Indies captain is still forging his own leadership style and said he will, “try to make the best decisions for my team and be very instinctive.”
“A lot of my decisions you guys may not like but hopefully it could be the right decision for the team at that point in time,” he continued.
“I am very confident in my ability and I am here to win and I will do what it takes to try to get some points for us and get some victories for us...My mindset is to get the guys heading in the same direction so we can be victorious.”
Pooran added: The support has been really good. It is just the beginning. For now, the guys are on the same page and supporting us.”
In terms of their form in ODI cricket, the Windies are coming off a 3-0 loss away to India in February. Also, in January this year they lost 2-1 to Ireland.
This will be the first full series for the new skipper who takes over from Kieron Pollard who surprised many with the announcement of his international retirement in April.
Pooran will be keen on snapping the losing streak in the format. To do that, the WI have set batting 50 overs as a goal during this series.
“We had some healthy discussions (about their poor batting form) and we know as a team we need to bat 50 overs and here is the right place to start,” Pooran explained.
In their two previous ODI meetings, the Netherlands have failed to beat the West Indies, however Pooran said: “Obviously, we don’t want to be complacent.”
“We just saw the Netherlands play New Zealand and they weren’t successful but I think they played well. I think they have some good players as well and they have some good skill..Hopefully we can do the right things and stay in the present and get those victories.
“The last series we had was about two months ago and there was a (white ball) camp in Antigua (recently). Hopefully as a team we can learn from our mistakes in the past and...start batting properly as a unit,” Pooran concluded.
All three matches will be played at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen.
TEAMS:
Netherlands--Pieter Seelaar (Captain), Scott Edwards (wk), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Tonny Staal.
West Indies--Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.