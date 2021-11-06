The West Indies women start their three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan tomorrow in Karachi looking to fine-tune their batting and fielding ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.
Speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, vice-captain Anisa Mohammed said the Windies will be hoping their batting can click in the three-match ODI series as they look for some momentum heading into the World Cup qualifiers which will be played in Zimbabwe straight after the series.
“We are confident that we are going to do well in this series. The last time we played here we won and also when we played against them recently in the Caribbean we won as well, so we are looking forward to playing and winning another series against Pakistan. We are hoping everything clicks on Monday and then heading into the qualifiers,” Mohammed said.
“In terms of the security, we feel very safe. We are here for a couple of weeks, so we just want to play cricket and hopefully we can come out victorious in the end,” she added.
The Windies welcome back skipper Stafanie Taylor to the line-up as well as Shermaine Campbell and the return of the duo should strengthen the team’s batting as they look for consistent scores of over 200.
“I would like to see us getting 200 to 225-plus. In this day and age, anything under 200 is going to be difficult to defend. We are looking like we can get those 200-plus runs batting first in these matches,” said Mohammed.
“The last time we played against South Africa, we didn’t have our full-strength team. But now our captain (Taylor) is back as well as Campbell and that will give our batting some strength and depth, so we are looking forward to playing against Pakistan and winning this series heading into the World Cup qualifiers,” she continued.
About the batting and fielding Mohammed said: “Our batting and our fielding have not been where we would like it to be in the last few series. Hopefully we will be able to pull out some better performances in those areas. Our bowling is one of our strengths and our team has always depended on our bowling, so we are hoping that the batters will put some runs on the board and give the bowlers something to work with and we are hoping our fielding can improve to help out the bowlers as much as possible.”
In terms of her own bowling, off-spinner Mohammed said the wickets in Pakistan could help her and the other slow bowlers.
She also noted that with competition for places in the side, the senior players have been kept on their toes.
Asked about the development of the younger who are competing for places in the team, Mohammed said: “I was really impressed to see all that all the hard work they have put in over the last few months has started paying off.
“A lot of our senior players are coming to the end of our careers; we probably have a couple of years in us still, and it is good to see the younger players putting their hands up and representing West Indies and doing well because they are the ones who are going to have to fill our shoes,” she explained.
“It is good to see that they give us some competition so that the senior ones, we don’t get complacent. We know they are knocking at the doors so we have to keep building our game and trying to bring good performances in every match,” Mohammed concluded.