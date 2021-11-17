WI women ready

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers bowl off on Sunday and will now be contested by only nine teams after the withdrawal of Papua New Guinea (PNG) from the tournament, after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad during pre-flight quarantine prevented them from travelling.
That means nine squads, including the West Indies, who are coming off a 3-0 series sweep against Pakistan, have been confirmed for the qualifiers, which will be held in Harare, from November 21 to December 5.
The nine teams will do battle for three places at the 2022 Women’s World Cup. The competing countries will be split into two groups, from which the top three in each will progress to the Super Six league stage.
The top three at the end of the Super Six will qualify for the World Cup scheduled to be held in New Zealand, in March and April 2022.
And it’s not just the prize of a place in the major tournament to play for. The fourth and fifth-ranked teams after the Super Six stage will still leave the qualification tournament with something tangible, sealing a place in the next ICC Women’s Championship cycle as the size of that tournament is increased from eight to ten teams.
Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and West Indies will compete in Group A in Harare, with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, USA and hosts Zimbabwe in Group B.
West Indies and Pakistan are comfortably the top two ranked sides in the competition according to the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings but the nature of the tournament format means there will be plenty of opportunities for the other competing nations to show their quality and reach the twelfth edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.