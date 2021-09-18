The West Indies women’s cricket team will be desperate to end their home series against the South Africa on a high in Antigua today as they try to avoid a series sweep.
The visitors have enjoyedtheir tour of the Caribbean so far, drawing the three-game T20 International series 1-1 before winning the first four matches in the five-match One-Day International series.
The final ODI bowls off at 10 a.m. at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground at North South, with the home team needing to step up with the bat to avoid a “whitewash”.
Windies bowler Shakera Selman noted that the team’s batting had let them down in their 35-run loss in the fourth ODI on Thursday.
With limited time between matches, Selman said it was a matter of the players getting their minds right and executing their plans.
“I think at this stage it is probably mental. We have done all the preparation we could do, and the coaches have prepared us well and worked hard with us but unfortunately, we just have not been executing. So, we just have to show up and bat properly,” Selman said.
Playing the series without their regular captain and star batter Stafanie Taylor, and also without senior batter Britney Cooper since she retired hurt in the first ODI, the Windies women have struggled to put a competitive total on the scoreboard, compiling scores of 153, 120, 157, and 150 for nine in their four innings so far. Only Deandra Dottin with 71 in the third ODI has crossed 50 so far in the series. In the fourth match, new opener Rashada Williams made 42.
By contrast, the visitors have dominated with the bat in three of the four ODI matches so far.
South Africa won the won the first ODI by eight wickets and took the second and third by nine and eight wickets respectively to clinch an historic first-ever ODI series win over the West Indies in the Caribbean.