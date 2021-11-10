WEST INDIES women’s assistant coach Robert Samuels says his squad will be seeking to avoid complacency and seek improvement in all facets of the game when they tackle Pakistan in the second of their three-match ODI series today, at the National Stadium, in Karachi.
Captain Stafanie Taylor’s squad registered a 45-run victory over their hosts after posting an imposing 253-run target in the first match.
Veteran opener Deandra Dottin carved out a splendid career-high 132 (off 146 balls, with 18 fours and two sixes) while Hayley Matthews, dropped lower down the order, produced a solid contribution of 57 to set up the winning platform. And Matthews also had an impact with the ball, her off-spin claiming three for 31 from 10 overs.
With Papa New Guinea withdrawing from the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers that follow this series, Samuels said the team must continue to strive for improvement.
“We cannot afford any mistakes,” said Samuels at a media conference yesterday. “...we are trying to eliminate complacency. We are also trying to better our performance or score the same amount of runs. We are looking to score 250-plus.
“We are looking for centuries from our top batters, we are looking for top class performances -- we have three centuries so far this season -- we are looking for more,” he added.
Samuels said it was important for the Caribbean women not to drop their guard. The Jamaican suggested that the Windies women may have allowed Pakistan too many runs in their chase. “I would have liked us to restrict them to under 180 or just about 180. They still got to 200...but it is our first run in Pakistan, The girls are getting acclimatised; they have to get accustomed to playing in Pakistan under different conditions and all that, so it was a decent performance,” he reasoned.
About the chances of the WI women repeating as world champions, Samuels said the regional outfit need to keep developing and growing to keep pace with the top teams like Australia and England. “A lot has changed not only in the West Indies but in the world, I think ladies’ cricket has gotten much better; the teams have gotten much better in terms of batting, bowling, fielding. The performances have been really and truly up, so everything has changed,” Samuals assessed.
Samuels teased that the women’s team would want to atone for the disappointing showing of their male counterparts in the current T20 World Cup tournament. “But we have to take it one step at a time. This is about Pakistan, then into the qualifiers, and from the qualifiers into the World Cup, and then we can speak about that,” he concluded.