Cricket West Indies (CWI) senior men’s team lead selector Desmond Haynes has described Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Shannon Gabriel as “a wicket-taking option” for the Caribbean side ahead of their three-match One-Day International series against South Africa next month.
Gabriel, who last played the white-ball format in 2019, was joint highest wicket-taker in last year’s Super50 Cup, and with injuries to up-and-coming pacers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip, Haynes said that the veteran Gabriel is an “ideal fit” for the pitches and conditions they are expecting to encounter in South Africa.
According to CWI, Seales remains unavailable for selection following a knee injury and subsequent surgery, while Phillip has returned to training but is not yet match-fit.
Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been named in the T20I squad subject to medical clearance.
The West Indies will play three ODIs on March 16, 18 and 21, followed by three T20Is on March 25, 26 and 28.
In the ODIs, Shai Hope will have his first series as captain, with allrounder Rovman Powell appointed as the new vice-captain. In the T20Is, captain Rovman Powell will be supported by a new vice-captain in batting allrounder Kyle Mayers.
Gabriel spearheaded the T&T Red Force bowling attack for the Super50 last November, taking 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2 and he last played ODIs for the West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in July 2019.
Speaking about Gabriel’s recall, Haynes said: “We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool, so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on.”
“It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front,” he added.
T&T’s Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein and Nicholas Pooran were selected on both teams.
Speaking about the T20I squad, Haynes said: “For the T20Is, we have an experienced squad. What we are looking for is to form a cohesive unit and look at the players who we believe can form the nucleus as we build towards doing very well and challenging when we host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June 2024.”
West Indies squads:
One-Day Internationals
Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase. Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.
T20 Internationals
Rovman Powell (Captain), Kyle Mayers (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.
White ball schedule in South Africa
Thursday, 16 March: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)
Saturday, 18 March: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)
Tuesday, 21 March: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
Saturday, 25 March: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion
Sunday, 26 March: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion
Tuesday, 28 March: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)