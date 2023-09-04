Veteran seamer Kemar Roach and his West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite suffered contrasting fortunes in the English County Championship yesterday.
Featuring for Surrey at the Oval, Roach snatched an impressive four for 64 as Warwickshire, replying to the hosts’ first innings of 396 all out, crashed to 161 all out in reply on day two of their contest.
Brathwaite, who only last week signed for Warwickshire for the remainder of the season, managed only 16.
Forced to follow on, Warwickshire reached the close on 126 for seven – still 109 runs in arrears – heading into today’s day three.
The right-handed Brathwaite again failed at the top of the order with nine, Roach finishing with one for 25 from seven overs.
Resuming the morning 339 for four, Surrey lost their last six wickets for 57 runs with seamer Ed Barnard claiming five for 66.
Ben Foakes, unbeaten overnight on 112, made 125 while Cameron Steel added only two to his overnight 69.
In reply, Warwickshire slumped to 39 for five with Brathwaite among the casualties, spending nearly three-quarters of an hour at the crease before flirting with a wide delivery from Roach’s new-ball partner Daniel Worrall (three for 34) and edging to second slip.
Wicketkeeper Michael Burgess rescued the innings with a knock of 54 off 92 balls with half-dozen fours, anchoring a 40-run, sixth wicket stand with Sam Hain (22) and a 48-run, seventh wicket partnership with Danny Briggs (27).
The visitors fared little better in their second turn at the crease, slumping to 35 for five with Brathwaite first out, bowled playing down the wrong line to seamer Jordan Clark (three for 22).
Brathwaite is playing for his fifth County club following stints with Yorkshire in 2017, Nottinghamshire in 2018, Glamorgan in 2019 and Gloucestershire in 2021.