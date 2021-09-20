The stand-out batter for the West Indies in the recently concluded One-Day International series against South Africa, Rashada Williams, will be looking to build on her performances with an eye on the World Cup qualifiers and a place on the roster for the marquee event.
The 24-year-old Williams made her ODI debut against Pakistan before excelling against South Africa with scores of 37, 42 and 78 not out to come out of the series as the leading batter for the hosts.
The Windies women ended up losing the series 4-1, but Williams was a bright spot for the hosts, especially in the final match which was decided by a super over.
Speaking about her career-best 78 not out on Sunday, Jamaican Williams, said: “It was just basically to apply myself when I got to the crease and I know the longer I batted, the easier it would become, and if I batted through the 50 overs,
I knew the team would score big. I am proud of my performance.”
She said she wanted to make the best of the opportunity to play for the regional team as she looks to stake a claim for a regular spot.
“That was the aim, once you get the opportunity, make the best of it because every opportunity counts,” she said.
Asked about the dramatic end to the series, Williams said: “That last run out was really something. Shakera Selman really fielded well and (Deandra) Dottin finished it up, so it was a good day in the office.”
Defending 193 in the fifth ODI at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the West Indies women were staring at defeat after Lizelle Lee stroked 61 and Tazmin Brits hit 48, to propel the visitors to 111 without loss just after the half-way stage of the innings.
However, off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond snatched four for 33 and 20-year-old left-arm seamer Qiana Joseph snatched two for 29, as South Africa collapsed spectacularly, despite a breezy 46 from Mignon Du Preez.
South Africa entered the final over requiring only six runs for victory, but Dottin produced a superb over to tie the game at 192.
Off the last ball, Du Preez whipped to short square-leg where Selman sent the return to the non-striker’s end and caught the batter short of her ground.
Williams isn’t getting carried away by her early success noting: “We are young and this is just the start of our career, so it is just for us to maintain and even go higher and do what is best for ourselves and for the team.”
Meanwhile, Grimmond admitted that she was a bit jittery when she was handed the ball, but all her hard work paid off.
“I was kind of nervous when the skipper called on me to bowl but I just went out there and did what I was working on in the nets behind the scene by myself and just got the job done for myself and for the team,” she said.