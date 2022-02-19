WEST INDIES middle order batsman Rovman Powell is looking for continued improvement in all departments as the Caribbean side tries to avoid a whitewash in their T20 International series against India today.
Down 0-2 after their eight-run defeat on Friday, the WI hope to prevent two consecutive whitewashes after they lost the preceding One-Day International series 0-3.
Powell scored an unbeaten 68 and built a 100-run partnership with vice-captain Nicholas Pooran in his team’s unsuccessful pursuit of a victory target of 187 in the second T20I in Kolkata.
Powell said he saw several positive aspects for the Windies in that losing effort, including the team’s running between the wickets and how they played the Indian wrist spinners.
“So that gave me a little confidence (how) I started against the two wrist-spinners, leg-spinners and when it came back into the death, think I struck the ball pretty good today( Friday),” the Jamaican said.
He added people following WI T20 cricket would have to acknowledge the gradual improvements and progress being made by members of the squad.
That upward trend also includes building more partnerships.
“And whenever we do that, we gonna win more games than we lose,” Powell asserted.
But he admitted they are not the finished product as yet, and must continue to work on the batting, bowling and especially the fielding.
“Today (Friday), we didn’t field particularly well, so that’s something maybe we gave up another 10-15 runs in the field and I think that is the downfall of us today (Friday),” Powell said. “That is the poor area today, our fielding but all three areas need to keep working. We building slowly towards a World Cup, so it is important that our guys keep improving and keep improving from series to series.”
Powell was pleased to partner with Pooran to stage a fightback. He said however, the 19 runs given away as extras also played an integral role in them falling short of the target on Friday.
West Indies conclude their tour of India today, with the final T20I also in Kolkata.