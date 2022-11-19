West Indies’ bowlers were given a stern workout as their three-day tour match against Combined NSW/ACT XI finished in a predictable draw yesterday.
The Caribbean side managed only two wickets as the hosts, resuming from their overnight 259 for two, flourished before declaring their first innings on 426 for four.
Opener Blake Macdonald, unbeaten overnight on 76, marched to 177 not out while Justin Avendano chipped in with 54—the pair posting 123 for the third wicket.
The 24-year-old right-handed Macdonald, without a single first-class game to his name, struck 15 fours and five sixes in an innings which encompassed 265 deliveries, while Avendano lashed a half-dozen fours in a 105-ball knock.
When Avendano departed, MacDonald added a further 39 for the fourth wicket with Nathan Doyle (15) to increase the touring side’s frustration.
Batting a second time, West Indies reached 114 for four with Devon Thomas following up his first innings half-century with 35 and all-rounder Roston Chase hitting an unbeaten 31.
Thomas put on 45 for the second wicket with Raymon Reifer (19) and 27 for the fourth with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (12 not out) but when he perished after 51 balls at the crease, West Indies were 77 for four.
It was left to Chase, who faced 34 balls and counted a four and a six, to stabilise the innings in an unbroken 37-run, fifth wicket stand with Da Silva.
West Indies face the Prime Minister’s XI in a four-day encounter at Manuka Oval starting next Wednesday, their final warm-up before the first Test in Perth beginning November 30.
Summarised scores:
WEST INDIES 424-9 dec. (Devon Thomas 77 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Shamarh Brooks 56, Jason Holder 50, Jermaine Blackwood 42, Alzarri Joseph 33 not out; Riley Ayre 3-132) and 114-4 (Devon Thomas 35, Roston Chase 31 not out) vs NSW/ACT XI 426-4 dec. (Blake Macdonald 177 not out, Oliver Davies 115, Justin Avendano 54, Jack Attenborough 51) —Match drawn.