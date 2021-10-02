WOMEN LOSE FINAL

Trinidad and Tobago’s unbeaten run in the 2021 Pan American Women’s Hockey Challenge ended in the tournament final, with Team TTO losing 2-0 to hosts Peru in Lima, yesterday.
Peru, who were beaten by T&T in their first game of the competition last week, rebounded to top the group stage before securing the title thanks to a 26th-minute goal from Solange Alonso and a 44th-minute item from the tournament’s leading scorer, Marina Montes.
Peru threatened to go ahead as early as the third minute of the game. However, Amanda George thwarted Peru’s attempt on this occasion, flicking the ball away from the goal to keep the score at 0-0.
The hosts had another good look at goal with three minutes left in the first quarter, but Maria Jimenez’s long-range effort was just wide of the mark.
The deadlock was finally broken when Alonso fired home from the top of the shooting circle to put the hosts ahead with her first goal of the tournament.
T&T almost answered at the start of the third quarter with some good passing at the 25-metre line, but they could not get past Peru’s defence.
Now on the counter-attack, Alonso found the T&T defence sleeping as she threaded a pass that dissected two defenders and found Montes who was good enough to flick the ball beyond Arresia Sandy in goal for T&T.
In a campaign highlighted by close finishes, T&T fought to the end but could not find a way to score this time around, despite coming close on a few occasions.
With four minutes left in the encounter, T&T got a penalty corner and Giann Sealy unleashed an aerial shot that sailed over the goal. A minute later, Amie Olton found space from the top of the shooting circle, but her attempt drifted inches wide of the goal.
T&T were awarded another penalty corner with a minute and 20 seconds left on the clock, but Shaniah De Freitas’ powerful shot hit the side of the net as Peru held on to their advantage to the end.
However, by virtue of reaching the final, T&T and Peru would have already qualified for the 2022 Pan Am Cup, which will be staged in Santiago, Chile, from January 20 to 30.
Meanwhile, Paraguay finished third in the competition following a 3-1 victory against Brazil in the third-place play-off earlier yesterday.
Paraguay stamped their authority as early at the fourth minute when Ana Samudio scored from a penalty corner.
The lead was doubled in the 24th minute when Agustina Sanchez got around the goalie to put Paraguay in the driver’s seat.
Brazil pulled a goal back five minutes into the final quarter when Gabriela Schlemper found space inside the shooting circle to put her shot in the back of the goal, but Paraguay’s Maria Catebra restored their two-goal cushion with five minutes left in the game to seal the result.