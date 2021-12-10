WORK IN PROGRESS

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said the T20 team is in a state of evolution and the three-match series against Pakistan bowling off on Monday in Karachi is just the start of the process.
The Windies fell flat in the recent T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, winning just one game in the preliminary stage. But Simmons said the team is moving forward towards the next tournament (T20 World Cup 2023) with “different ideas”.
Speaking to the media during the team’s first press conference on the tour of Pakistan, Simmons said he is looking forward to seeing where the evolution of the team will take them and what some of the new faces in the squad can offer against one of the top teams in the T20 format.
And while the team is evolving, Simmons said it does necessarily mean everything will change, pointing to the fact that T20 cricket is still very much about boundaries and that the West Indies still have a lot of options when it comes to that aspect of the game.
“T20 is a game of boundaries. It is a game of big hitting but you also have to incorporate everything else and I think as you go along things evolve and let’s hope as we play this series we see where we are evolving to,” Simmons explained. “We still have quite a few players who can hit the ball out of the ground just as easily as before but with what we have here, let’s see where we are evolving to and then we can know how we want to play this cricket,” he added.
Simmons also noted that he has an idea of what they want to go into the next World Cup with but it is up to the players to show they can deliver under pressure and that they are ready to put their hands up and move forward with the team.
“That is always part of it, whether (Andre) Russell or (Kieron) Pollard are here, we will still want to see how they (the other players) fare against the opposition which as I said before, is as top as you can get in T20 cricket,” said the West Indies coach. “So, it will be great to see the bowlers bowling against the (Pakistan) skipper (Babar Azam) and (Mohammed) Rizwan and (to see) the (West Indies) batsmen facing Shaheen Shah Afridi. So, you look forward to seeing what they give in this competitive situation that we are going in,” Simmons continued.
“We are looking to see who is going to put their hand up to be a major player in this team. We know what happened in the World Cup and we’re not going to go back there. We are looking to move forward and we are looking to see who now wants to move forward with this team with our different ideas of how we want to play and how things are going to change within this squad not just from a cricketing point of view but from an attitude point of view and everything like that. So those are the things we are looking forward to seeing from this young group,” he explained.
“In a way you have a feel of what you have to go with; it is just about they (the players) putting up their hands and saying well look we want to go forward with this team. We want to do the things that are necessary for this team to win and yes we have an idea of what they can deliver. But they’ve got to go out there and start showing us that they can deliver under pressure and playing against Pakistan in Pakistan is as (high) pressure as you can get,” Simmons noted.
In terms of the coaching staff and the batting struggles, Simmons said that while the batting has been struggling for a long time, he is backing his staff. “I am trusting in my staff. I know what work we are putting in off the field and yes, it is not transforming onto the field but we will have to find a way of getting these players to transfer the work they are doing off the field to on the field and I think that is where we are at now,” he concluded.
The West Indies will play three T20Is, starting on Monday, then Tuesday and Thursday, followed by three ODIs on December 18, 20, and 22.
FULL SQUADS:
ODIs: Shai Hope (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
T20Is: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.