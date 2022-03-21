WORLD CUP SETBACK

England’s victory push was thwarted by West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite’s stubborn resistance once more as the second Test at Kensington Oval ended in a draw, yesterday.

Having been set 282 to win in 65 overs after England declared at lunch, the home side recovered from slipping to 39-3 in the 13th over and 93-5 in the 45th to grind their way to 135-5.