Kennya Cordner

ON SCORESHEET AGAIN: Kennya Cordner

Kennya “Yaya” Cordner scored the equaliser for Fenerbahçe in its 1-1 draw with Hakkarigücü last Saturday, in the first leg of their Turkish Women’s Super League quarter-final.

Fenerbahçe had been in free-scoring mood earlier in the season when topping the 12-team Group A, in the Turkish League.

However, they’ve found it much tougher at the quarter-final playoff stage against Hakkarigücü, a team that had lost five matches when finishing third in the 12-team Group B, and had also previously lost three of their last four matches.

Having scored 32 goals to top all scorers during the regular season, Cordner got another to keep her team chances alive of advancing going into Saturday’s return leg.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIRST CLASS EFFORT

FIRST CLASS EFFORT

The impressive Diego Martin Sporting Complex made its first-class debut yesterday. And Kiera…

Captains say teams ready for battle

Captains say teams ready for battle

The captains of the six franchises in the West Indies Championship are talking up their team’s chances as the region’s marquee four-day tournament restarts today, all saying their players were fit for battle and focused on executing their game plans.

Defending champions and the unbeaten Barbados Pride lead the points standings on 42 points.