Kennya “Yaya” Cordner scored the equaliser for Fenerbahçe in its 1-1 draw with Hakkarigücü last Saturday, in the first leg of their Turkish Women’s Super League quarter-final.
Fenerbahçe had been in free-scoring mood earlier in the season when topping the 12-team Group A, in the Turkish League.
However, they’ve found it much tougher at the quarter-final playoff stage against Hakkarigücü, a team that had lost five matches when finishing third in the 12-team Group B, and had also previously lost three of their last four matches.
Having scored 32 goals to top all scorers during the regular season, Cordner got another to keep her team chances alive of advancing going into Saturday’s return leg.