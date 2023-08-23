TTO SWIMMER Zachary Anthony splashed to a bronze medal in the open water segment of the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN)) Championships in El Salvador, on Tuesday.
Anthony made amends for his lack of medals in the swimming segment that concluded last Friday at the Olympic-sized (50m course pool at the Polideportivo Merliot with his first medal of the championships in the men’s 14-17 5k event, crossing the finish line in one hour, three minutes, 34.90 seconds, to finish behind a pair of Mexican swimmers, Roberto Ochoa (1:02.06.16) and Jack Gaviola (1:02.26.25).
Coached by Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) vice-president Joseph Mc Leod, Anthony is expected to be back in competition tomorrow, in the boys 14-17 10k event, when he attempts to medal again and will have to display another show of strength and endurance to mount the podium.
Other TTO swimmers in Tuesday’s race were Isaiah Alexander (13th in 1:10.43.96) and Adam Scoon (16th in 1:13.48.27).
In the Girls 12-13 division, the TTO pair of Merena Martinez (43.19.34) and Zara Persico (43.25.48) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in their 3k event. The other female TTO entrant Taylor Marchan, who suffered a bout of dehydration on the final day of the pool swimming competition last Friday, did not finish and was disqualified.
In the Girls 14-17 5k, TTO’s lone entrant Sydney Look Fung was disqualified for being over the time limit (OTL) of 15 minutes, after the first swimmer in the category to complete the race. Swimmers are stopped on the course once that marker is not achieved.
TTO suffered two other OTL results in the Boys 18 & over 5k, through Isaac Tuberoso and Peter Trepte.