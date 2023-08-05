In the dynamic world of sport, young athletes are continuously breaking barriers and proving that age is no limitation when it comes to talent and determination. One such promising young athlete shining in the spotlight is Amara Edghill, a 17-year-old netballer from El Socorro.
Amara's journey in the world of netball began with a stroke of fate when a new teacher at St George's College introduced her to the sport. Amara's interest was piqued, and she pursued it as an extracurricular activity. Little did she know that this decision would lead her on a path to success and captaining Trinidad and Tobago’s Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) team.
The past months have been nothing short of challenging for Amara and her team, as they transitioned into intense double training sessions. However, the hard work and dedication paid off, leading to a series of victories in the Southern Netball League and other warm-up matches. Wins against senior players and men in Tobago underlined their quality.
"I just fell in love instantly, and I just enjoyed being active," says Amara, reminiscing about her early experiences on the court. Her passion for the game is evident as she recalls overcoming personal hardships and finding solace in the support of her teammates and the netball community.
Being captain of the national under-18 netball team is an honour for Amara, who aspires to one day join the ranks of the senior team. She attributes much of her growth to her coaches, especially Antoinette Gaskin, her secondary school coach. Amara also acknowledges the contributions of Coach Lisa, Sherryann, and her current coaches, Simone and Susie.
Under the guidance of head coach Kyla Keith Wilson, Amara and her team have experienced a new level of coaching with a scientific approach. The introduction of Anthony Marcano, who handles statistics, has further enriched their training and opened doors to countless opportunities.
Despite a gruelling schedule with CAPE exams this year, Amara's commitment to netball has been unwavering. Her determination and love for the sport drive her to make the most of every moment on and off the court.
As she looks to the future, Amara's aspirations remain bright and ambitious. While she is uncertain which path she will take, she hopes to continue her journey with netball and eventually represent her country as a Calypso Girl, bringing glory and improvement to the sport she adores.
To the fans and supporters of youth sport in Trinidad and Tobago, Amara has a heartfelt message: "Come out and support the athletes at the Commonwealth Youth Games and show the love." This young netball star is a beacon of hope and inspiration.
The Express Youth Sports Spotlight (YSS) is proud to showcase the talents of young athletes like Amara Edghill, providing evidence that the future of sport in Trinidad and Tobago is in capable hands.