Express YSS headed to Mucurapo, and met up with 16-year-old Amaree Toney, a basketball player from Cocorite who attends Mucurapo West Secondary School. From a young age, Amaree was surrounded by a variety of sports. Witnessing his father's love for basketball, he naturally gravitated to that sport in form one at high school.
Amaree is a quiet young man in school who just likes to do his work. He has a 21-year-old brother who was also into sports. He says he comes from a family that is well known in sports. His father is coach of the Defence Force basketball team, and is known for his skills in the game. Amaree says his clubmates at Spartan TT are like family. They do everything together, and plan to do big things for basketball in Trinidad and Tobago.
Amaree attributes his success in the game to his family, coaches and teachers. They provide help, motivation and guidance. He is keen to earn selection on the national under-17 team and wants to travel more to gain experience in the sport. He was very disappointed when his team's trip to a tournament in France last year was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Also skilled in football, Amaree found it challenging to play two sports and stay on top of his school work at the same time. He eventually dropped football and focused all his energies on basketball. A key lesson for Amaree has been learning to become a team player. Respect for coaches and everyone around him is another important lesson. He expects being part of the national team will open up scholarship opportunities since scouts from abroad will attend games to find players with potential.
Amaree envisions a future in the NBA or a European league. Just in case that dream is not realised, he has a Plan “B”: furthering his studies in physical education. Amaree admires his coaches--especially his father--and all his teammates. His toughest battles on court have been against Maloney Pacers, Stories of Success and Shak Attack. Those games have helped him improve on the court.
Amaree wants to sincerely thank God, his family and his coaches for always being there for him and leading him to success. He wishes that sporting organisations in Trinidad and Tobago would take pride in their athletes and find more international exposure for them. He also wants the National Basketball Federation (NBFTT) to pay attention to the young players and create opportunities for success in the sport.