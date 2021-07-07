Davante Laurence

Express YSS (Youth Sports Spotlight) headed out to the National Cycling Centre in Couva to meet up with 16-year-old cyclist Devante Laurence. He’s a towering, calm young man who is also very eloquent for his age. Devante is from Maracas St Joseph and has one sister, Tessica. She is 14 years old and is a gymnastics champion.
Devante is a proud student of Queen’s Royal College, a school where four generations of men in his family attended. His father, grandfathers, great grandfather and uncles are all QRC alumni. He says the camaraderie between QRC students and teachers fosters an atmosphere of support and encouragement, especially when juggling demanding training schedules and your critical school work.
Devante is pleased about the excellent cycling facility in Couva, and is always excited to train there. In only his second year in the sport, he captured four individual gold medals in the under-15 (tinymites) age-group at the National Youth Championships. In more recent times, he earned selection on the Trinidad and Tobago team for the 2021 Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships. He is looking forward to next year as the world opens up from the pandemic to build his international competition experience.
Devante credits his success to his willingness to put in the work it takes to make it on the world stage, and has learnt first-hand that hard work and commitment will always pay off. His coach, Fitzroy Daniel’s belief in him motivates Devante to do better. However, cycling is also a costly sport, so the support of sponsors is critical, and the financial and daily commitment from his parents, grandparents and family make his ambitions possible. Strength is also vital in this sport, and he is very grateful to Antonia Burton and the team at the EDPU gym for his gains.
Seeing Njisane Phillip’s exceptional skills at the 2012 Olympic Games and recognising his own natural ability in the sport sparked Devante’s interest in cycling. He also looks up to national cycling star and Arima Wheelers clubmate Kwesi Browne, and appreciates world record holder Nicholas Paul’s generous advice and support via social media. Devante has healthy respect for clubmate Ryan D’Abreau, a cyclist in his age-group who is his friend and training partner. Historically, Devante also reveres legendary Trinidad and Tobago cyclist and QRC old boy Roger Gibbon for all he has done for the sport locally.
Devante Laurence has all the required ingredients for excellence, and is excited about his potential and that of other local cyclists to bring gold and glory home to Trinidad and Tobago.