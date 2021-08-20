Derron Douglas is firmly focused on doing great things in table tennis. He is 17 years old, attends the University of the West Indies, and is from Signal Hill, Tobago. Derron says he has love and passion for the sport. Competition energises him, and beating his opponents, both foreign and local, brings him great satisfaction.
Growing up in Tobago, he attended Bishops’ High School, where, during break times, he can be that guy with the jokes, but in class, he was focused and interactive and got his work done. Derron has three older sisters, eighteen, twenty-two and twenty-eight. They are not into sports, but they are his biggest cheerleaders. He was introduced to table tennis at the age of seven at St. Andrew’s Anglican Primary School. He fell in love with the game, playing with his classmates under his first coach Ms Emlyn Charles David.
Derron takes training very seriously. He says effective training and consistent discipline have been immeasurable in his success in the game thus far. Two of his major milestones: third in the Under-13 division at an ITTF World Junior Circuit tournament in Guatemala in 2014; third in the Under-21 division at the 2018 Caribbean Championships in Jamaica.
Derron has a passion for travelling and competing abroad. Making new friends, facing different competitors, and seeing new places has been mind-opening. He has been to Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Cuba.
Derron’s greatest difficulty in table tennis has been funding. He believes that for Trinidad and Tobago table tennis players to get to the world class level, they must compete internationally and attend training camps to gain the necessary experience and exposure. In table tennis, the person that reaches eleven points first wins. Derron knows it does not matter if the score is 10-0. The game isn’t over until someone gets to 11, and that’s where his focus is at all times.
Derron has one goal, which is to reach the Olympics, following in the footsteps of the late, great Dexter St Louis. Derron wanted to attend the Olympic qualifiers in Argentina earlier this year, but says he was unable to because of a lack of funding, as well as a lack coaching and management support. His focus now is to put everything in place for the next Olympic Games.
The player Derron looks up to on the global scene is Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany. He admires his style, passion for the sport and tenacity. Even though Ovtcharov might be down in a game, he delivers one hundred percent every time. This is something Derron emulates. Locally, Aaron Wilson, the top senior player in Trinidad and Tobago, is his most challenging competitor. Derron thanks God for getting him this far in table tennis. His coaches, parents, family and supporters have been his biggest motivators, and he wants to let them know how much he appreciates them.
Derron says table tennis is a big sport in the wider world. He wants to be the one to make people here recognise its importance. He will keep giving his all, and aims to fly the Trinidad and Tobago flag high on the Olympic stage.