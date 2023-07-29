In the realm of youth sports, where young talents shine and dreams take flight, one young Tobagonian athlete has been leaping towards greatness. Meet Imanni Matthew, a 16-year-old from Bishop's High School in Tobago whose dedication and prowess in track and field have brought him numerous accolades and aspirations for even greater heights.
Imanni's journey in athletics began at the tender age of seven. Anna-Lee Walcott, an astute coach, spotted his raw talent and took the budding athlete under her wing. From that moment, there was no looking back. Imanni's passion for long jumping was ignited, and he embarked on a path that would lead him to triumph on national and international stages.
A typical training day in the life of this young athlete starts at 7.30 am when he fuels his body with a healthy breakfast, essential for the rigorous workout ahead. Understanding the significance of timely digestion, Imanni engages in lunch around noon, with his structured training sessions commencing at approximately 3.30 pm. Following his coach's planned regimen, he pours his heart and soul into perfecting his long jump technique.
The dedication and hard work have paid off for Imanni. This year alone, he achieved very significant milestones, earning a spot on the Carifta Games team and then securing a gold medal. Additionally, he triumphed at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) U23 & U18 Championships, breaking the boys’ under-18 long jump record in the process with a huge 7.71 metres leap. His extraordinary achievement ranks him fourth in the world this year in his age group.
With the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) on the horizon, Imanni's sights are set on maintaining his golden streak and making Trinidad and Tobago proud once more. His aspirations, however, don't end there. Inspired by the legendary Usain Bolt, he aims to achieve the pinnacle of success in his sport – gold at the Olympic Games! He also aims to break the world record in the long jump.
Beyond his remarkable athletic successes, Imanni finds time to enjoy the simple pleasures of teenage life. Hanging out with friends, catching movies, and indulging in fishing and bike rides fill his free time. He is very grateful for the unwavering support and guidance of his family, especially his mom and dad, who have kept him grounded and humble on his path to success.
Imanni's rise in the world of long jump has been nurtured and cultivated by two significant coaches, Walcott and Arlon Morrison from Kaizen Panthers. Their mentorship and belief in him have been instrumental in shaping him into the outstanding athlete he is today.
As we look forward to CYG 2023, the spotlight shines brightly on Imanni Matthew, the promising long jumper from Tobago. With his remarkable achievements and unwavering determination, he exemplifies the spirit of youth sports, inspiring his peers and the nation at large. Join us in supporting this young talent as he prepares to make his mark on the international stage and soar to greater heights in the world of long jump. Together, let us rally behind Imanni and all our budding athletes as they represent Trinidad and Tobago with pride and passion.