In a recent interview with the Express YSS, 18-year-old Jaheim Walton from Sangre Grande shared his inspiring journey from a young rugby enthusiast to a dedicated athlete determined to make his mark in the sport. Walton, a student at Holy Cross College, opened up about his experiences, challenges, and unwavering commitment to rugby.
Walton's introduction to rugby came at the age of eight, thanks to his cousin, Daenelle Tobias, who is also known for her rugby prowess in the country. From that moment on, Walton knew he wanted to take rugby seriously and dedicate himself to the sport. He expressed his eagerness to improve and push himself to the limit, setting his sights on reaching the national programme.
However, due to the unfortunate circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and his young age, Walton's first opportunity to join the national programme was put on hold. Undeterred, he embraced the setback as a learning experience.
During his high school years, Walton ventured into track and field events, showcasing his versatility by participating in discus throwing and distance running.
Community engagement has always been important to Walton. He actively supports charity sporting events in his neighbourhood whenever possible. In 2021, after emerging from the pandemic's shadow, Walton finally seized his chance to join the national programme. The return to rugby was not without its challenges, as everyone had to readjust to new rules and regulations. Yet, Walton found the experience exhilarating and threw himself into the Under-19 programme with unwavering dedication.
To attend the training sessions in Port of Spain, Walton faced the difficulty of commuting from Sangre Grande, often resorting to staying overnight at friends' houses to ensure he arrived on time for the early morning practices. This sacrifice highlighted his commitment and the friendships he forged through the national programme. He expresses gratitude to the coaches for their guidance and mentorship, which enhanced his knowledge and skills in the game.
One of Walton's proudest achievements was representing Trinidad and Tobago in Mexico, his first international outing. The journey not only allowed him to compete with athletes from different countries but also broadened his horizons and expanded his network.
When asked about his sources of inspiration, Walton mentions three individuals. Nathan Achim, described by Walton as the country's best kicker, earned his admiration for strategic play execution. Joshua Marson's resilience, even while injured, inspired Walton to push through hardships. And Damian Wilkinson’s demeanour caught his attention as well.
Sports prowess runs in Walton's family, particularly on his mother's side, where several members have excelled in netball, some even making it to the national team and becoming coaches. Although his mother initially preferred running, Walton's parents have supported his rugby aspirations wholeheartedly. His father, in particular, stands by him through thick and thin, despite concerns about injuries.
Throughout his interview, Walton emphasises the role of faith in his life. He acknowledges the hardships and challenges he faced growing up, but credits his progress to a higher power. Recognising the unpredictability of life, he encourages others to find strength in prayer or having someone to rely on for support.
In closing, Walton expresses his gratitude for his Express YSS interview and encourages everyone to rally behind the athletes participating in the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), in August. He calls on fellow Trinbagonians to come out and support their country and its youth, emphasising that their efforts are ultimately for the benefit of all.
Thanks to his determination and the unwavering support of his family, friends and community, Jaheim Walton is emerging as a rising star in Trinidad and Tobago's rugby landscape.