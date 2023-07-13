In this edition of Express Youth Sports Spotlight (YSS), we turn our attention to James Castagne-Hay, a talented 17-year-old triathlete hailing from Maraval. With his unwavering determination and impressive accomplishments in the sport, Hay is making waves on the Trinidad and Tobago athletic scene. As he prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), this ambitious young athlete shares his journey, challenges, and dreams of representing his country on the Olympic stage.
Hay, a student at Fatima College, has recently found himself with more free time after completing his exams. Eager to seize the opportunity, he devotes himself to a minimum of two training sessions per day, beginning as early as 4am. Swimming takes precedence on most days, followed by running or cycling.
As a triathlete, Hay explains, training can vary from focused sessions on technique and aerobic work to challenging brick sessions that combine cycling, running, and swimming. At the Commonwealth Youth Games, Hay will compete in a 350-metre swim, a 10K ride, and a 2.5K run.
Reflecting on his journey thus far, Hay highlights the Tobago-hosted Carifta Championships as a standout moment in his career. It was at this event that he secured first place in the 11-12 age group. Hay's passion for triathlon emerged at the tender age of four, sparked by the sport's omnipresence in his surroundings. Encouraged by his father, who brought home a flyer for a duathlon, he embarked on his first race. Since then, he has never looked back, dedicating himself to triathlon for the past 11 years.
Hay draws inspiration from Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic sailor Andrew Lewis. He considers him a role model. Lewis, a family friend, epitomises the qualities of an Olympian and motivates Hay to pursue his own aspirations. Additionally, Hay credits his unwavering support system, comprising his parents, who have consistently championed his sporting endeavours, both on and off the field.
Engaging in triathlon has granted Hay the opportunity to meet athletes from various countries and backgrounds, further broadening his horizons. Serving as the captain of the Carifta team last year, he forged connections with athletes ranging from 11 to 21 years old. The diverse experiences of these athletes have had a profound impact on Hay's development and perspective.
Hay acknowledges that being a triathlete comes with its fair share of challenges. Balancing time between three sports and maintaining consistency across all disciplines requires unwavering dedication. Mental endurance is equally crucial, during both races and training sessions. Enduring the repetitive nature of distance sports poses an ongoing test for Hay.
Hay aspires to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the 2028 Olympic Games. This lifelong goal has been the driving force behind his unwavering commitment and perseverance from day one.
Outside of his athletic pursuits, Hay cherishes the time spent with family. He lives with his parents and younger sister. Hay takes full advantage of any free time by playing video games and socialising with friends. Hay's sister, who initially joined him in triathlon, has since ventured into different sports, currently excelling in volleyball for St. Joseph’s Convent and her club.
Hay has overcome significant challenges on his journey thus far. Four years ago, he suffered a knee injury that left him unable to train for several months. Despite the setback, he persisted with swimming while his running and cycling had to be put on hold. Additionally, two years ago, Hay broke his collarbone, which temporarily halted his participation in all three sports. The injury occurred during a recreational mountain bike ride in Chaguaramas, emphasising the importance of caution and proper training. Fortunately, Hay made a full recovery after undergoing surgery to repair the fracture.
In conclusion, Hay extends his gratitude to friends, family, and all those reading this article for their unwavering support. He invites everyone to show their support for all the athletes participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games, urging the community to gather in Tobago and cheer them on during their quest for victory.
James Castagne-Hay is undeniably a young athlete to watch as he pursues his dream of representing Trinidad and Tobago on the Olympic stage.