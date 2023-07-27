In the latest edition of Express Youth Sports Spotlight (YSS), we feature 16-year-old Janae De Gannes, a promising young athlete from Tobago who is making waves in the world of track and field. Living in the picturesque town of Petit Valley and currently studying at Bishop Anstey High School in Port of Spain, Janae's journey in sports has been nothing short of inspiring.
Janae's passion for track and field began at the tender age of six, but it was an incident in the classroom that ignited her athletic journey. "Many of you might know my story, where I was not paying attention in class, and my aunt saw me and encouraged me into sports," she shares. From that moment on, she dedicated herself to her athletic pursuits and has never looked back.
However, the path to success has not been without challenges. Janae recalls a significant setback. "I got injured in 2017 when I represented my country at the combined events, where I injured my knee. They said it was growth spurs, and that really took a toll on me because I wanted to make my country proud, and I felt like I had disappointed my country." Despite the setback, she remained resilient, attributing her recovery to faith and determination. "But it made me realise that everything happens for a reason. Eventually, I recovered. I'm here, I just kept making teams and thinking I must give all glory to the almighty God," she expresses with gratitude.
Janae recently recovered from an injury sustained during the Carifta Games. Her training routine was adapted to ensure she returned to top form. "Training is lighter than usual because I am recovering from my injury at Carifta this year. I’ve been off track and field due to CXC exams. So I have returned to strengthen myself and my body for the upcoming games," she says.
Balancing academics and athletics can be a daunting task, especially for a young athlete, but Janae credits her support system for helping her manage both aspects of her life. "Being an athlete at my age is difficult to manage schoolwork and track and field training. But I have been able to make it because of the support of my family, friends, and God. That is what keeps me going," she acknowledges.
Dreaming big, Janae aspires to become the first-ever Trinidad and Tobago female athlete to win three gold medals at the Olympics. She draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and also looks up to local talents Alexxe Henry and Symphony Patrick, who constantly push her to be her best.
Beyond her athletic pursuits, Janae has a creative side. She enjoys painting and indulges in watching YouTube and TikTok videos during her free time. Looking ahead, she plans to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot while also aiming to break national and international records in track and field. "I want to inspire young people and athletes to continue pushing and working hard on taking themselves beyond their limits.”
An avid traveller, Janae has already had the opportunity to explore various countries, including Bahamas, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Costa Rica. She recently returned from Costa Rica, where she grabbed North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship girls’ under-18 long jump gold for Trinidad and Tobago with a Championship record leap of 6.11 metres!
As we conclude our Express YSS interview with this young athletic sensation, Janae extends her heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their support and encouragement. She also invites fellow citizens to rally behind the local athletes at the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).
Janae's determination and dedication are undoubtedly propelling her towards a bright future. The nation eagerly watches as she sets her sights on achieving greatness.