Jenae-Marie Price, a talented 16-year-old triathlete hailing from St Anns, Port of Spain, Trinidad, is making waves in the world of youth sports. In an exclusive interview with Express YSS, Jenae-Marie shared her journey as a national triathlete and her aspirations for the future.
Dedication and determination are the hallmarks of Jenae-Marie's daily routine. Her days begin at the crack of dawn, rising at 4:30 to 5 am to embark on rigorous training sessions lasting until 6:30 to 6:45 pm. Balancing her athletic pursuits with her studies at Providence Girls Catholic School, she exhibits an admirable work ethic. Evenings are reserved for additional training or lessons, pushing her physical and mental limits.
A typical week for Jenae-Marie entails six to seven days of training, with at least one session per day and sometimes two. Her training regimen comprises swimming, running, and gym workouts. Mornings often consist of swim sessions, followed by evening runs or gym workouts. On some occasions, she incorporates cycling into her morning routine before taking to the track in the evening.
Recalling a recent milestone, Jenae-Marie speaks fondly of her participation in the Barbados Developmental Cup, her first sprint triathlon. Despite initial nervousness, she emerged triumphant, demonstrating exceptional skills and composure over the challenging course.
Triathlon, a sport comprising three disciplines—swimming, cycling, and running—has been the focus of Jenae-Marie's athletic career. Having transitioned to the 16 to 19 age group, her race distances have doubled. Previously competing in the super sprint category, encompassing a 375-metre swim, 10-kilometre bike ride, and 2.5-kilometre run, she now takes on the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride, and 5-kilometre run.
When Jenae-Marie returns home from her demanding training schedule, she often spends time with her mother, who is also an avid triathlete, specialising in longer distances such as Ironman races. Her two younger brothers pursue football, making her the primary triathlete in her immediate family. Growing up, Jenae-Marie was exposed to the sport through her mother's involvement in a triathlon club, sparking her passion for triathlons from an early age.
Before fully committing to triathlons, Jenae-Marie engaged in swimming and gymnastics. However, the multi-disciplinary nature of triathlons captivated her interest, leading her to embrace the sport wholeheartedly.
As she navigates her athletic journey, Jenae-Marie draws inspiration from both local and international figures. Jenna Ross, an accomplished triathlete, serves as a role model and occasional training partner. Although she faces limited competition in her age group locally, Jenae-Marie finds motivation by looking up to international athletes like Rebecca Johnson from Barbados. Johnson's relentless training ethic and impressive performances fuel Jenae-Marie's aspirations.
Looking ahead, Jenae-Marie sets her sights on representing Trinidad and Tobago at the CARIFTA Championships and ultimately competing at the college level, surrounded by like-minded athletes. Her upcoming challenge is the highly anticipated Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), where she anticipates intense competition. CYG 2023 is an opportunity to showcase her skills on a global stage.
Like many athletes, Jenae-Marie faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, with restricted training opportunities and a lack of motivation. However, with the unwavering support of her mother, she overcame these obstacles and emerged stronger, rekindling her determination to succeed.
Reflecting on her journey, Jenae-Marie emphasises the transformative impact of triathlons on her life. The sport has instilled discipline, focus, and a healthy lifestyle, qualities she believes are vital for young individuals navigating their academic commitments. Through her dedication to triathlon, Jenae-Marie continues to inspire others to pursue their passions, reminding them that with perseverance, anything is possible.
As she concludes her interview with Express YSS, Jenae-Marie extends her best wishes to all athletes competing in the Commonwealth Youth Games and calls upon the community to rally behind and support the young stars. With her eyes firmly set on the future, Jenae-Marie is poised to achieve remarkable feats in the world of triathlon, representing Trinidad and Tobago with pride and determination.