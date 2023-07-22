In the vibrant world of youth sports, the Trinidad Express Newspapers proudly shines its spotlight on Jerome Morrison, a 17-year-old beach volleyball sensation hailing from San Fernando. A student at Debe Secondary School, Jerome has become a force to be reckoned with on the sandy courts, and his journey from indoor volleyball to beach volleyball is a testament to his passion and dedication.
Jerome's love for beach volleyball ignited at the tender age of 13, after honing his skills in indoor volleyball at the Pleasantville facility. Notably, it was his coach and uncle, Sean Morrison who introduced beach volleyball to their community, leading Jerome to embrace the sport wholeheartedly. The young athlete's sporting roots run deep, having started playing football at the age of five before finding his calling in volleyball later on.
Sport runs in the Morrison family's veins, with Jerome's sisters, cousin and brother currently excelling in the sport under the guidance of Uncle Sean at J-MVP Sports Academy.
Jerome has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG). The journey to this prestigious event has been arduous, demanding daily training sessions and exercise regimes. Nevertheless, Jerome and his team remain determined to rise to the challenge and represent their country with pride.
The path to success was not without its obstacles. Jerome recalls a challenging period after a disappointing performance at a tournament in Los Iros. It was during this time that his coach, Colin Charles and his grandmother, Althea stepped in to offer their unwavering support. Together, they identified a minor miscommunication between Jerome and his coach, diligently working through it to rectify his performance for future competitions.
Among Jerome's proudest moments in his volleyball journey was being crowned the 2022 Rising Star Player of the Year. The national tournament in February served as the stage for this recognition, solidifying his place as a rising star on the local volleyball scene.
The young athlete draws inspiration from his uncle and coach, Sean Morrison, who ignited his passion for sports, and his grandmother, Althea, whose support and encouragement have been invaluable during challenging times. They were instrumental in helping him stay focused and persevere when the going got tough.
When asked about his role models in the volleyball world, Jerome identifies Marlon Phillip, Fabian Witherfield, and, interestingly, his very own uncle, Sean Morrison. These athletes serve as beacons of excellence, motivating Jerome to set his sights on competing at the highest level and becoming one of Trinidad and Tobago's finest volleyball players. With dreams of traveling to international competitions and bringing home medals for Trinidad and Tobago, Jerome is steadfast in his pursuit of greatness.
The camaraderie among Jerome and his teammates is palpable, forged through years of playing together and growing up in the same neighborhood. Their bond has only strengthened since they embarked on their beach volleyball journey, fostering a strong team spirit and unity on and off the court.
With his heart and soul dedicated to volleyball, Jerome admits to having little free time. When not training or competing, he enjoys spending moments of relaxation playing video games with his cousins.
In closing, Jerome expresses gratitude to everyone who tuned in to watch his Express YSS interview. He extends a heartfelt invitation to all to support the talented athletes participating at CYG 2023. As Trinidad and Tobago's youth sports scene continues to flourish, Jerome Morrison stands as a shining example of determination and talent, poised to make his nation proud on the international stage.